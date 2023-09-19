Ripple Joins Cisco, Nvidia and Adobe on Fortune List

Ripple, a leading player in the cryptocurrency space, has been acknowledged as one of the "Best Workplaces in Technology for 2023" by Fortune Magazine

Blockchain company Ripple has been recognized as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology for 2023. The San Francisco-based firm, which recently scored a partial win against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has been listed alongside tech giants like Cisco, Nvidia, and Adobe. The accolade offers a nod to Ripple's employee-centric, mission-driven culture.

A rising star in the top 15

Ripple secured the 13th spot in the category for small and medium-sized companies, coming in just below cloud computing company PagerDuty.

The Great Place to Work methodology takes into consideration various factors such as employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Employees at Ripple have praised the company for its "people-first approach" and for seamlessly integrating its values into its everyday work culture.

The ranking includes other notable tech firms like Invoca, WorkRamp, and FloQast, emphasizing that a strong culture and employee satisfaction are not the sole purview of large companies.

Joining the tech elite

The large companies' category in the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology 2023 list features Cisco at the top, followed by Nvidia, Atlassian, and Salesforce. Cisco received acclaim for its adaptability during the pandemic and focus on employee well-being. Nvidia, on the other hand, was praised for its steadfast leadership, especially at times when other tech companies resorted to downsizing.

Adobe, another name on the list, has been commended for its excellent culture and long-term employee retention. These companies set a high standard for what constitutes a great workplace, making Ripple's inclusion all the more notable.