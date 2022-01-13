Shiba Inu Whale Just Bought 58.9 Billion SHIB Amid 20% Rally

Thu, 01/13/2022 - 09:16
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu whales have become active once again
Shiba Inu Whale Just Bought 58.9 Billion SHIB Amid 20% Rally
As the market recovery emerges, smaller altcoins tend to gain more attention from investors and show more pleasant price action. Shiba Inu has once again received its portion of attention from whales with the largest wallets on the Ethereum network, buying almost 60 billion SHIB tokens.

As TradingView suggests, Shiba Inu has gained 20% in the last three days of trading on both rumors about its listing on the Robinhood app and reaching extreme oversold levels. In addition to negative price performance, the main support of token-buying activity from whales became almost nonexistent as the price dropped below $0.00003.

Moreover, Shiba Inu has almost completely lost buying power from retail traders as the holders' composition suggests.

With buying power from both groups of support ceasing, Shiba Inu has entered a deep correction state by losing 30% of its value in addition to its previously lost 40% from its all-time high.

First rebound signs

One of the first signs of the recovery of Shiba Inu on the market appeared after the 15% price spike yesterday that fueled the general recovery of the altcoin market that was also considered extremely oversold.

U.Today has previously covered the appearance of an extremely rare on-chain signal provided by the metric that previously "predicted" five reversals on the market. Based on the technical conditions of the market, numerous experts have noted that the crypto industry should experience a short-term recovery quite soon.

At press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.000032 with a 20% price increase in the last three days. The daily growth of the token remains at 1.9%.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

