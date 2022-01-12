Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rallies 8% on Robinhood Listing Rumors

The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) spiked more than 8% after several squawk accounts tweeted that the meme cryptocurrency would be finally listed by online trading platform Robinhood in February.

Image by tradingview.com

Image by coinmarketcap.com

The canine cryptocurrency has managed to regain 13th place by market cap, surpassing Polygon (MATIC).

The rumors were then picked up by the Twitter account of libertarian financial website Zero Hedge, which has more than 1.1 million followers.

SHIBA INU ROBINHOOD LISTING SAID TO COME AS EARLY IN FEB



this is about 6 months too late — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 12, 2022

The price of the meme coin peaked at $0.00003240 after the sudden price spike before paring some gains.

The market-moving rumor appears to have originated from a Twitter account called “First Squawk,” which is notorious for spreading fake news.In October, the very same account tweeted that Shiba Inu would be listed on Robinhood, citing an anonymous source. This was denied by the company.In February, “First Squaw” tweeted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating Tesla CEO Elon Musk over his Dogecoin tweet. The (obviously false) rumor wasn’t left unnoticed by the centibillionaire himself.U.Today has reached out to Robinhood to confirm whether or not the most recent tweet is fake as well.