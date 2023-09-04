Shiba Inu (SHIB) Users Should Pay Attention to This to Stay Safe: Details

Mon, 09/04/2023 - 16:45
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu users should note this to stay protected
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Users Should Pay Attention to This to Stay Safe: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

With the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies comes a risk that concerns all in the crypto space: phishing scams.

Crypto phishing scams frequently target information about online wallets, specifically crypto wallet private keys, which are needed to access funds in the wallet.

Since last year, there has been a considerable increase in cryptocurrency phishing, with some crypto users falling prey to such fraud.

Given this, the Shiba Inu team continues to take it upon itself to enlighten and assuage their concerns.

Shiba Inu team member Lucie shares her thoughts on how to stay safe after falling victim to a phishing link in the past.

Bearing in mind the golden rule of always exercising caution and confirming authenticity before connecting wallets to any website, Lucie advises against using one's regular wallet for any first-time try.

Related
Scam Alert: Ripple CTO Warns Users About New Phishing Scam and Fake XRP Staking

Instead, a wallet containing a tiny amount might be used to test it out, and once all security checks pass, one may proceed with a regular wallet.

Other safety measures

A frequent method for crypto phishers is to mimic a legitimate website's user interface while inserting malicious code for the login or Wallet Connect portion, resulting in stolen passwords or even stolen seed phrases.

Users should therefore exercise caution and always double-check the website URL with which they are logging in or connecting their crypto wallet. They should also exercise caution when it comes to links and attachments.

Related
Phishing For Trouble: Ethereum Tops Scammers List

Keep in mind that malicious actors can create fake websites and platforms to entice unsuspecting individuals. In this sense, users should confirm the authenticity of a website before entering any sensitive information.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Popularity Drops to Late 2020 Levels Based on This Indicator
09/04/2023 - 16:30
Ethereum (ETH) Popularity Drops to Late 2020 Levels Based on This Indicator
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin May Follow Gold's Spike in 2024, Lark Davis Claims, Here's Why
09/04/2023 - 16:15
Bitcoin May Follow Gold's Spike in 2024, Lark Davis Claims, Here's Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 4
09/04/2023 - 16:00
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk