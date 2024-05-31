Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Massive Surge in This Bullish Metric

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Volatility may return to Shiba Inu, especially if this metric keeps on growing
    Fri, 31/05/2024 - 12:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Massive Surge in This Bullish Metric
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu saw strong and reassuring growth in the average transaction size metric, signaling the increasing presence of whales on the market. With the growth of this metric, we are more likely to see an increase in the overall amount of large transactions and a subsequent growth in market volatility.

    Advertisement

    Over the last seven days, SHIB has seen an impressive rise in average transaction size, reaching $25,339 with a high of $42,860. There could be major ramifications for price action and overall market dynamics as a result of this increase, which suggests that bigger players are becoming more involved in the Shiba Inu market. 

    SHIBUSDT
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A significant amount of variability was observed during this period, with the lowest average transaction size being $8,023. This underscores the continuous changes in investor behavior. Additionally, this pattern is reflected in the average balance in SHIB wallets. The average balance over the last week has been roughly $18,983, with a high of $20,442 and a low of $18,032.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Epic 344% Bitcoin Price Growth Prediction
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Epic 344% Bitcoin Price Growth Prediction
    Ripple CTO Provides "Absolute Proof" He Is Not Satoshi
    XRP ETF Is "Inevitable", Ripple CEO Predicts
    Cardano (ADA) Is In Catastrophic State, Bitcoin (BTC) Future to Surprise You, Solana (SOL) Can Still Be Saved: Here's How

    Related
    Fri, 05/31/2024 - 09:57
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Epic 344% Bitcoin Price Growth Prediction
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The average balance appears stable, indicating that larger holders are holding onto their positions despite occasional fluctuations. This can serve as a strong basis for future price movements. There has also been a noticeable increase in the quantity of big transactions. There have been 361 large transactions in the last 24 hours alone, with a seven-day high of 584 transactions and a low of 102.

    This action emphasizes even more the major players' increasing involvement in the SHIB market. A seven-day high of 11.65 trillion SHIB was reached by the total volume of large transactions, which indicates significant liquidity and market activity. The volume of large transactions reached 6.93 trillion SHIB in the prior day. Increased market volatility is to be expected as whales continue to accumulate and trade larger quantities of SHIB.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Cardano Founder Promises Fix for Payments in ADA
    May 31, 2024 - 12:41
    Cardano Founder Promises Fix for Payments in ADA
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Michael Saylor Celebrates Important Bitcoin Anniversary: Details
    May 31, 2024 - 12:41
    Michael Saylor Celebrates Important Bitcoin Anniversary: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image 4 Trillion SHIB Hit Exchanges in Past 2 Weeks Triggering SHIB Price Crash
    May 31, 2024 - 12:41
    4 Trillion SHIB Hit Exchanges in Past 2 Weeks Triggering SHIB Price Crash
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Sponsors and Engages in Consensus 2024 by CoinDesk
    Blockchain Life 2024 to Take Place in Dubai at the Peak of the Bull Run
    CARV brings on Animoca Brands as strategic investor and node operator
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Massive Surge in This Bullish Metric
    Cardano Founder Promises Fix for Payments in ADA
    Michael Saylor Celebrates Important Bitcoin Anniversary: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD