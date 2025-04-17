XRP Notes 315.4% Yearly Surge: More to Come?

Ripple’s native cryptocurrency XRP is down 1.87% but has amassed massive gains of about 315% over the last year, according to data from CryptoRank.

While this is not the first time the leading altcoin has noted massive yearly gains, it marks the highest yearly gain XRP has achieved in a long time.

With Ripple faced with persistent regulatory backlashes year after year, XRP was seen falling to its barest lows following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s lawsuit and recording significant dips in yearly growth.

As such, it appears that XRP’s resurgence with the significant rise has been fueled by bullish sentiment surrounding Ripple’s regulatory clarity with the SEC and increasing adoption from large holders and institutions. This saw Ripple garnering support from notable brokerage firms and major institutions.

Major developments experienced by the Ripple ecosystem, like the launch of its stablecoin and the XRP ETF launch, have also played notable roles in renewing investors’ interest in the asset.

XRP’s annual return still down

Despite XRP’s 315% yearly growth, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has shown a slight decline of 0.99% in annual returns for 2025.

While XRP is still significantly higher compared to its 2024 performance, where the highest price level it reached was $2.85, the cryptocurrency recorded up to 235.7% gains during that year.

With XRP reaching a high point of $3.39 since the beginning of 2025, investors believe that the asset has yet to unfold major bullish moves, as only one quarter has been concluded for the year.

As such, XRP investors are closely monitoring its movements to determine whether it can sustain this momentum through the end of the year, signaling possibilities of greater returns before 2025 concludes.

With its 315% gain, XRP has outshined other major altcoins, flipping the second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum in yearly performance, as ETH recorded a price decline of 46.9% over the last year.

On April 17, U.Today also reported XRP outperforming Ethereum in monthly returns for six consecutive months, suggesting that XRP bulls are gaining higher ground against Ethereum.

Although XRP started on a strong note in early 2025, recent bearish signals, including the cryptocurrency repeatedly forming a classic head-and-shoulders pattern, have raised eyebrows among investors about XRP’s future performance.

However, the Ripple community has seen analysts predict positive performances for XRP in the coming months, regardless of the broad crypto market momentum.