Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Notes 315.4% Yearly Surge: More to Come?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 17/04/2025 - 21:31
    XRP price over the last year suggests this might be its greatest bull cycle since the SEC’s lawsuit
    Advertisement
    XRP Notes 315.4% Yearly Surge: More to Come?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple’s native cryptocurrency XRP is down 1.87% but has amassed massive gains of about 315% over the last year, according to data from CryptoRank. 

    Advertisement

    While this is not the first time the leading altcoin has noted massive yearly gains, it marks the highest yearly gain XRP has achieved in a long time.

    With Ripple faced with persistent regulatory backlashes year after year, XRP was seen falling to its barest lows following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s lawsuit and recording significant dips in yearly growth. 

    HOT Stories
    Fidelity Compares Bitcoin to Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde
    99.9% of Crypto Is Worthless, Barry Silbert Says
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fails to Surpass Local Death Cross: Potential Scenarios
    Michael Saylor Reacts As Bitcoin Climbs Closer to $85,000: ‘Bitcoin Is Calling’

    As such, it appears that XRP’s resurgence with the significant rise has been fueled by bullish sentiment surrounding Ripple’s regulatory clarity with the SEC and increasing adoption from large holders and institutions. This saw Ripple garnering support from notable brokerage firms and major institutions.

    Advertisement

    Major developments experienced by the Ripple ecosystem, like the launch of its stablecoin and the XRP ETF launch, have also played notable roles in renewing investors’ interest in the asset.

    XRP’s annual return still down

    Despite XRP’s 315% yearly growth, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has shown a slight decline of 0.99% in annual returns for 2025.

    While XRP is still significantly higher compared to its 2024 performance, where the highest price level it reached was $2.85, the cryptocurrency recorded up to 235.7% gains during that year. 

    With XRP reaching a high point of $3.39 since the beginning of 2025, investors believe that the asset has yet to unfold major bullish moves, as only one quarter has been concluded for the year. 

    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank 

    As such, XRP investors are closely monitoring its movements to determine whether it can sustain this momentum through the end of the year, signaling possibilities of greater returns before 2025 concludes.

    With its 315% gain, XRP has outshined other major altcoins, flipping the second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum in yearly performance, as ETH recorded a price decline of 46.9% over the last year. 

    Related
    XRP Burns Surge 100%: Here's What Caused It
    Wed, 04/16/2025 - 13:55
    XRP Burns Surge 100%: Here's What Caused It
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    On April 17, U.Today also reported XRP outperforming Ethereum in monthly returns for six consecutive months, suggesting that XRP bulls are gaining higher ground against Ethereum.

    Although XRP started on a strong note in early 2025, recent bearish signals, including the cryptocurrency repeatedly forming a classic head-and-shoulders pattern, have raised eyebrows among investors about XRP’s future performance. 

    However, the Ripple community has seen analysts predict positive performances for XRP in the coming months, regardless of the broad crypto market momentum.

    #XRP #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 17, 2025 - 20:47
    Fidelity Compares Bitcoin to Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 17, 2025 - 20:16
    Over $130 Million in BTC Stuns Top Crypto Exchange Coinbase
    News
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    SimpleFX Expands Global Trading Offer with Over 1000 Instruments
    Solinabot Records Over 2900 SOL in Processed Payouts on Telegram
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    SimpleFX Expands Global Trading Offer with Over 1000 Instruments
    Solinabot Records Over 2900 SOL in Processed Payouts on Telegram
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Notes 315.4% Yearly Surge: More to Come?
    Fidelity Compares Bitcoin to Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde
    Over $130 Million in BTC Stuns Top Crypto Exchange Coinbase
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD