Advertisement
AD

    75 Billion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    75 billion Shiba Inu in 24 hours in unexpected liquidation twist
    Thu, 30/05/2024 - 12:55
    75 Billion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    There is a significant shift in the market outlook today as the combined crypto market liquidation has topped $155.7 million as the Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices slipped. Of the altcoins impacted, Shiba Inu (SHIB) notably comes into the spotlight with a 24-hour liquidation of $1.95 million. This marks more than 75 billion SHIB liquidated within a 24-hour timespan.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Thu, 05/30/2024 - 08:28
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Brutally Denied at $0.00003: What's Next?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Shiba Inu bulls taking heat

    According to data from CoinGlass, the major brunt of this SHIB liquidation is being felt by the token’s bulls. With the class of traders going long on Shiba Inu, the total liquidation they recorded comes in at $1.7 million. This compared to a total of $255,590 for short liquidations overall.

    Going long on Shiba Inu comes as a natural move considering how the token started this week. Its price soared as high as 15% on May 28, growth that saw it temporarily displace Avalanche (AVAX), Toncoin (TON) and Cardano (ADA) to take its place as the ninth largest digital currency.

    However, the current price slip and liquidation have changed its narrative and dragged it back to 11th place. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu suffered a major rejection at $0.00003 and is worth $0.00002626, down by 4.66% in the past 24 hours. Its market capitalization is now pegged at $15,465,877,648, and trading volume slipping by over 38% to $1,485,587,758.

    Surviving the heat

    Related
    Sat, 04/27/2024 - 11:20
    Bitcoin: What Caused $157 Million Price Plunge?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    From related crypto liquidation data, the more the growth of any digital currency, the bigger its liquidation. Despite liquidating more than 75 billion tokens overnight, SHIB still saw a relatively milder plunge in this metric compared to its other top meme coin rivals, Dogecoin (DOGE) and PEPE.

    Overall, the other positive sentiments in the broader crypto ecosystem will help it survive the liquidation heat. Also, the recovery of BTC and ETH might also help fuel its revival in the short term.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image 8.65 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Up?
    May 30, 2024 - 12:49
    8.65 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Up?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Michael Saylor Delivers Key Bitcoin Tip
    May 30, 2024 - 12:49
    Michael Saylor Delivers Key Bitcoin Tip
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu Celebrates 3 Years Since Vitalik Buterin's Epic 410 Trillion SHIB Burn
    May 30, 2024 - 12:49
    Shiba Inu Celebrates 3 Years Since Vitalik Buterin's Epic 410 Trillion SHIB Burn
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitsgap Adds ByBit Futures to Its Trading Terminal
    The Great Equalizer: KHABY Simplifies Crypto
    Galxe Introduces Gravity: A Layer 1 Blockchain Designed for Omnichain Experience and Full-Chain Abstraction
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    75 Billion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    8.65 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Up?
    Michael Saylor Delivers Key Bitcoin Tip
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD