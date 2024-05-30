PEPE Becomes Most Profitable Meme Coin, But What About Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

PEPE, the famous frog-themed meme cryptocurrency, has surged to become the most profitable among major meme coins, according to recent data from IntoTheBlock. With a staggering 90% return this month, over 96% of PEPE holders are currently in profit, making it a standout on the meme coin market.

IntoTheBlock's Global In/Out of the Money indicator provides a detailed breakdown of PEPE's performance. Currently, 91.59% of PEPE addresses, representing 227,990 holders, are in profit. An additional 5.32% or 13,250 addresses are at breakeven, with a current price of approximately $0.0000144 per token.

Thanks to an impressive 90% return this month, over 96% of $PEPE holders are now in profit. This positions $PEPE as the most profitable among major memecoins! pic.twitter.com/4BJkjDtha2 — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) May 30, 2024

However, 7,680 addresses, accounting for 3.09% of holders, are experiencing losses, having bought PEPE at prices ranging from $0.000016 to $0.000033.

SHIB vs. PEPE

Just three months ago, PEPE was neck-and-neck with Shiba Inu (SHIB) in profitability. Now, PEPE has pulled ahead, leaving SHIB holders in a more challenging position.

Data shows that 63.08% of SHIB addresses, or 846,450 holders, are currently in profit. In contrast, 32.93%, or 441,890 addresses, are in losses, with SHIB's price having fluctuated between $0.000027 and $0.000139. The remaining 3.99%, or 53,530 addresses, are at breakeven.

The contrasting fortunes of these two meme coins have also sparked significant movements on the market. Recently, Lookonchain reported a notable transaction where an investor withdrew 67 billion PEPE, valued at $1.02 million, from OKX.

This same investor had previously incurred a substantial loss of $2.55 million in SHIB, having bought high during the bull market and sold at a significant loss during the bear market.