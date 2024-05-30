Advertisement
    PEPE Becomes Most Profitable Meme Coin, But What About Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    PEPE has emerged as most profitable meme coin, overshadowing Shiba Inu (SHIB) and sparking controversy over SHIB's declining price
    Thu, 30/05/2024 - 15:53
    PEPE Becomes Most Profitable Meme Coin, But What About Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    PEPE, the famous frog-themed meme cryptocurrency, has surged to become the most profitable among major meme coins, according to recent data from IntoTheBlock. With a staggering 90% return this month, over 96% of PEPE holders are currently in profit, making it a standout on the meme coin market.

    IntoTheBlock's Global In/Out of the Money indicator provides a detailed breakdown of PEPE's performance. Currently, 91.59% of PEPE addresses, representing 227,990 holders, are in profit. An additional 5.32% or 13,250 addresses are at breakeven, with a current price of approximately $0.0000144 per token.

    However, 7,680 addresses, accounting for 3.09% of holders, are experiencing losses, having bought PEPE at prices ranging from $0.000016 to $0.000033.

    SHIB vs. PEPE

    Just three months ago, PEPE was neck-and-neck with Shiba Inu (SHIB) in profitability. Now, PEPE has pulled ahead, leaving SHIB holders in a more challenging position. 

    ""
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Data shows that 63.08% of SHIB addresses, or 846,450 holders, are currently in profit. In contrast, 32.93%, or 441,890 addresses, are in losses, with SHIB's price having fluctuated between $0.000027 and $0.000139. The remaining 3.99%, or 53,530 addresses, are at breakeven.

    The contrasting fortunes of these two meme coins have also sparked significant movements on the market. Recently, Lookonchain reported a notable transaction where an investor withdrew 67 billion PEPE, valued at $1.02 million, from OKX.

    This same investor had previously incurred a substantial loss of $2.55 million in SHIB, having bought high during the bull market and sold at a significant loss during the bear market.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
