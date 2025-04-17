Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    99.9% of Crypto Is Worthless, Barry Silbert Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 17/04/2025 - 18:52
    The "crypto king" believes that 99.99% of tokens have no reason to exist
    Advertisement
    99.9% of Crypto Is Worthless, Barry Silbert Says
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a recent conversation on "The Journeyman" podcast with financial expert Raoul Pal, Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert stated that 99.99% of cryptocurrency tokens are worthless. 

    Advertisement

    "Over the last…13 years since I first bought Bitcoin…I've always been intellectually curious about everything else that's coming out of our space. I think, for the most part, 99.9% of crypto tokens that are out there have no reason to exist and are worthless," he said.

    Silbert has noted that his bar for getting excited about something is "really really high." 

    HOT Stories
    99.9% of Crypto Is Worthless, Barry Silbert Says
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fails to Surpass Local Death Cross: Potential Scenarios
    Michael Saylor Reacts As Bitcoin Climbs Closer to $85,000: ‘Bitcoin Is Calling’
    Ripple CTO Issues Multiple Scam Warnings: Details

    The "crypto king" remains bullish on privacy tokens of the likes of Zcash despite their downfall. 

    Advertisement

    "People are going to realize financial privacy is important to them…there's a version of Bitcoin that's private," he said. 

    Related
    Binance CEO Makes Unexpected Bitcoin Remark: Community Reacts
    Thu, 04/17/2025 - 15:14
    Binance CEO Makes Unexpected Bitcoin Remark: Community Reacts
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Silbert says that he started buying Bitcoin when the largest cryptocurrency was trading at roughly $7 back in 2011. He initially thought that he was a genius for buying the nascent cryptocurrency, but he then briefly thought that it was a waste of money after the price crashed. 

    After the price of Bitcoin started surging again, he decided to invest in the companies that were building out infrastructure surrounding Bitcoin. Notably, Ripple was one of the companies that Silbert chose to invest in. The entrepreneur was making his investments in crypto. 

    "Had I just held on to the Bitcoin, I actually would have done better than making those investments," he said. 

    #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 17, 2025 - 16:02
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fails to Surpass Local Death Cross: Potential Scenarios
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 17, 2025 - 15:58
    'Little Boxes on Hillside': Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Price Outlook
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    SimpleFX Expands Global Trading Offer with Over 1000 Instruments
    Solinabot Records Over 2900 SOL in Processed Payouts on Telegram
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    SimpleFX Expands Global Trading Offer with Over 1000 Instruments
    Solinabot Records Over 2900 SOL in Processed Payouts on Telegram
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    99.9% of Crypto Is Worthless, Barry Silbert Says
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fails to Surpass Local Death Cross: Potential Scenarios
    'Little Boxes on Hillside': Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Price Outlook
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD