    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Epic 344% Bitcoin Price Growth Prediction

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt expects 344% Bitcoin surge over gold in at least next 12 months
    Fri, 31/05/2024 - 9:57
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Epic 344% Bitcoin Price Growth Prediction
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Veteran trader Peter Brandt has made an epic new prediction about Bitcoin's future value relative to gold.

    According to analysis, Bitcoin (BTC) is set to keep on going up against precious metal over the next 12 to 18 months. He foresees that the number of gold ounces needed to buy one Bitcoin would eventually reach 100, which would mean a 344% rise in Bitcoin's current value compared to gold.

    Brandt's forecast is backed up by a chart he shared, showing how Bitcoin has performed historically against gold. If Brandt's prediction comes true, Bitcoin fans could see some big returns on their investments as the digital currency outperforms the traditional safe-haven asset.

    Tale of Two Peters

    In his analysis, the trader also mentioned Peter Schiff, a well-known gold investor and critic of cryptocurrencies. Schiff has long argued that Bitcoin is a speculative bubble with no intrinsic value, favoring gold as a more reliable store of value. His skepticism toward Bitcoin has made him a controversial figure in debates about the future of digital currencies versus traditional assets.

    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    As it stands now, the price of the major cryptocurrency has settled at 29 ounces of gold or $68,000 per BTC. The next 12 to 18 months will be key to seeing if Brandt's bullish prediction comes true.

    While Bitcoin continues to gain mainstream acceptance and attract institutional interest, the financial community remains divided on its long-term viability and worth. 

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Peter Brandt
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

