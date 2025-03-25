Shiba Inu (SHIB) Records First Major Bullish Signal

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Following weeks of downward pressure, Shiba Inu has printed its first notable bullish retrace, suggesting a possible shift in trend. As of right now, the asset is trading close to $0.00001337. It has successfully pushed above the 26-day EMA which, if accompanied by additional technical factors, frequently signals a wider upward continuation.

Advertisement

Since February's consistent downward trend, the breakout above the 26 EMA represents the first major sign of a reversal in a long time and validates the growing bullish momentum. The price hit its lowest point at around $0.0000122, which is now a strong local support zone. Given that SHIB has risen above short-term moving average resistance, it may be prepared to take aim at the 50 EMA, which is situated close to $0.0000145 and represents the next significant resistance.

The current 50.75 Relative Strength Index (RSI) adds weight to the bullish setup. Any move above the 55-60 zone could confirm growing strength and potentially spark further upside. This level marks a pivot from bearish to neutral momentum. Volume analysis shows a minor but noticeable increase in market liquidity, which could be a sign of traders' return to the market.

Advertisement

Verifying whether this breakout holds or fades into another lower high will require a consistent increase in volume. SHIB appears to be gaining momentum for a possible short-term rally based on the current candle structure and trendline breakout. This short-term move gives bulls some hope, even though macro indicators like the 100 and 200 EMAs continue to slope downward, suggesting longer-term bearish pressure.

SHIB needs to keep levels above $0.0000133 and execute a break above the 50 EMA in order to validate this signal. In short, Shiba Inu has crossed the 26 EMA with supportive volume and RSI strength, starting a significant bullish retrace. A move toward $0.0000145 and beyond might be achievable if buying pressure continues, potentially signaling a trend reversal for the well-known meme coin.