XRP Eyes Potential Rally In April If History Repeats Itself

XRP continues to join the list of top crypto gainers in recent days, with XRP bulls gearing up this month as historical data from CryptoRank shows that April has consistently emerged as one of the best months for XRP over the past decade.

Advertisement

According to the data, April has seen XRP average 24.6% gains over the last 12 years, positioning it as the fourth-best month based on average growth.

Although XRP has only gained 2.9% so far in April 2025, the April momentum for XRP has fueled optimism among investors and traders.

Following speculations that XRP may be gearing up for another price breakout before the month ends, XRP has maintained resilience above the $2 mark.

Advertisement

Data from CoinMarketCap shows that XRP is trading in the green zone with a 14.24% price increase over the last seven days, trading around $2.15 as of press time.

XRP to defy 3-year losing streak

While the data further shows that XRP has suffered consecutive losses in April for the past three years, there is speculation of a possible twist this year, suggesting that XRP could mirror the bullish performances of earlier years.

In April 2024, XRP recorded a 20.8% slump, followed by 12.4% and 27.8% losses in 2023 and 2022, respectively. However, investors are still hopeful that XRP will flip the script and deliver notable returns in April 2025, despite the previous losing streak.\

The shift in sentiment is partly driven by increased trading activities from both whales and retail investors involved in the Ripple ecosystem this cycle. With XRP showing signs of a potential price rally, analysts have predicted a massive price breakout for XRP this month.

Although past performance is not always a reliable indicator of future returns, many XRP traders seem to be treating XRP’s April momentum as a bullish signal, expecting the coin to follow its historical pattern this month.

One XRP bull took to X (formerly Twitter) to encourage the Ripple community to “LOCK IN!” on the asset, suggesting that now may be the time to accumulate or hold XRP in anticipation of a strong April performance.

XRP has averaged 24.3% gains in April across multiple years.



Let that sink in! LOCK IN! — Ripple Van Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨 (@RipBullWinkle) April 14, 2025

With XRP reaching notable milestones and gaining regulatory clarity this year, the cryptocurrency has managed to reignite investor confidence, fueling hopes for massive returns in the near future.