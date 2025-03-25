Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Lift off Beginning? XRP Performs Top-Tier Breakthrough, Bitcoin (BTC): $90,000 Next

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 25/03/2025 - 0:01
    Market might be closer to lift off than it seems
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Lift off Beginning? XRP Performs Top-Tier Breakthrough, Bitcoin (BTC): $90,000 Next
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    With a 4.56% gain, Shiba Inu broke above the local descending trendline and moved prices to around $0.00001354, showing the first indications of a possible reversal. Years of consolidation around the $0.0000122 support zone, which served as a base during increased whale outflows, preceded this move. 

    A bullish crossover in the RSI, which is currently above 50 and increasing volume support, suggests a change in sentiment. A shift in momentum is indicated by this, positioning SHIB to test the 50-day EMA, which is presently trading close to $0.0000142, its next crucial technical level. It may be possible to break and hold above this resistance, opening the way to the 100 EMA and the psychological threshold at $0.0000160. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    However, since SHIB is still trading below the 200 EMA and the trend structure is still bearish overall, on longer time frames, caution is still necessary. An intriguing element to the current price movement is the on-chain activity from earlier in the week, especially the 5.54 trillion SHIB outflow by large holders on March 20. 

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Lift off Beginning? XRP Performs Top-Tier Breakthrough, Bitcoin (BTC): $90,000 Next
    Kraken Intends to Raise $1 Billion in Debt
    Ripple CEO: US Is Finally Unlocked
    Top Bitcoin Critic Reveals 'Only Scenario' Where Crypto Doesn't Crash

    Although there were few immediate reactions, the asset has since started to rise, indicating that some of those funds may have left exchanges to accumulate strategically. Everyone will be watching for follow-through momentum as SHIB is regaining a brief uptrend and threatening to break above moving average resistance. While failure to break higher could lead to ongoing range-bound behavior, sustained buying interest above the 50 EMA could help confirm a local bottom.

    Advertisement

    XRP finally moves

    By breaking through the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) that had been limiting its upward momentum for weeks, XRP has accomplished a noteworthy technical feat. As of March 24, XRP is trading at about $2.48, up 1.69% for the day. A confirmed breakout above this crucial level would further support bullish sentiment. Since early February, the 50 EMA has continuously served as a dynamic resistance, currently trading just below $2.40. 

    Related
    Is Cardano Still at Risk of Death Cross? On-Chain Data Shares Insight
    Mon, 03/24/2025 - 14:35
    Is Cardano Still at Risk of Death Cross? On-Chain Data Shares Insight
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The market structure appears to be changing as a result of its breach, indicating that bulls are starting to regain control following an extended period of consolidation. Because it occurs within a descending channel where the asset has been coiling for weeks, this move is particularly significant for XRP. The upper limit of the descending pattern is currently being pressed by the price. 

    A breakout attempt could be validated by a successful close above this range with the $2.80-$3.00 resistance zone as the next possible target. Despite not being explosive, volume exhibits steady accumulation, and the RSI has risen above 53, suggesting increasing momentum. Its closeness to the 100 EMA, which is currently being approached, adds even more significance to this move. 

    It may be the start of a longer-term rally if XRP can maintain its position above the 50 EMA and successfully test the descending trendline. As long as the asset remains above the 200 EMA at approximately $1.92, which acts as a macro support floor, the overall structure continues to encourage cautious optimism. 

    Bitcoin's back

    Once again, Bitcoin is demonstrating a significant rise in momentum, reaching $88,507 and moving closer to the crucial psychological barrier at $90,000. Growing bullish pressure is indicated by the most recent breakout from an ascending triangle formation, and the market now appears ready to retest important resistance levels at the 50 and 100 EMA zones.

    The 50-day EMA is the first significant resistance located close to $90,237; the 100-day EMA is next at about $90,291. A clear break above this confluence might pave the way for a long-term move above $90,000 and possibly spark a fresh round of institutional and retail interest. Bitcoin's successful recovery from the 200 EMA (black line), which served as a dependable dynamic support at $85,000, adds even more credence to the bullish argument. 

    Related
    XRP Fund Inflows Rocket 327% in Hidden Rally: Details
    Mon, 03/24/2025 - 14:30
    XRP Fund Inflows Rocket 327% in Hidden Rally: Details
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The market's confidence in the long-term trend is strengthened by this bounce, which also lends credence to the notion that Bitcoin might be preparing for another leg higher. Traders should pay attention to the increasing discrepancy between price and volume, though. Despite Bitcoin's ongoing upward trend, trading volume has not kept pace. If this type of divergence is not addressed by a volume increase in the upcoming sessions, it frequently indicates waning momentum and may be an indication of possible exhaustion.

    There is still potential for more upside before the RSI reaches overbought territory, but it is currently trending upward at 53.78. The move runs the risk of becoming a transient spike in the absence of volume support, but a breakout above the 50 and 100 EMA with strong buying pressure could confirm continuation.

    #Shiba Inu #Bitcoin #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 24, 2025 - 22:09
    Tron and Tether Join Forces to Freeze $9M from ByBit Hackers
    News
    ByAndy Sawa
    News
    Mar 24, 2025 - 21:53
    Chainlink Partners With Abu Dhabi’s ADGM, LINK Price Surges 6%
    News
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Arcium Partners with CoinList to Launch Fully Unlocked Community Round, Empowering Users from Day One
    Serenity Launches sAxess, World’s First Biometric-Only Access App, Now Available on App Store®
    Crypto Bot Hits 35 Million Users in Telegram Giveaways
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Arcium Partners with CoinList to Launch Fully Unlocked Community Round, Empowering Users from Day One
    Serenity Launches sAxess, World’s First Biometric-Only Access App, Now Available on App Store®
    Crypto Bot Hits 35 Million Users in Telegram Giveaways
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Lift off Beginning? XRP Performs Top-Tier Breakthrough, Bitcoin (BTC): $90,000 Next
    Tron and Tether Join Forces to Freeze $9M from ByBit Hackers
    Chainlink Partners With Abu Dhabi’s ADGM, LINK Price Surges 6%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD