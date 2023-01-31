Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Dev's Ethereum (ETH) Domain Name for Sale, Here's for How Much

Shytoshi Kusama ETH domain name is now for sale, and owner urges Kusama to buy it

The official account of ShibaSwap DEX (@BoneShibaSwap) has taken to Twitter to make the announcement that they have created an ETH domain name Shytoshi.eth — named after the lead Shiba Inu developer, the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama.

Shytoshi.eth for sale for 500 ETH

ShibaSwap has already twice hinted that it would like Kusama to buy it. Now, it is for sale on OpenSea for 500 ETH — around $790,000 in fiat. The seller promises to use this money to buy BONE tokens.

The sale of the ETH domain will last until April 30, according to the screenshot. The ShibaSwap user said that he hopes Shytoshi would buy it before some Ethereum whale does it quicker. He referred to Kusama as "one of the most important people in the crypto world."

I put the real name of one of the most important people in crypto world up for sale

I hope whales don't buy his original name before @ShytoshiKusama Shytoshi.eth Now available opensea

final decision is yours

I will use 500 Ethereum to buy $bone pic.twitter.com/up7CwH6b1d — BoneShibaSwap (@BoneShiba) January 31, 2023

On Jan. 30, ShibaSwap also made this offer to Kusama. In the comment thread, he specified that this may make his name more recognizable in the crypto space, similar to Vitalik Buterin, who has an ETH domain name on his Twitter handle: vitalik.eth.

Your words are like saying, Vitalik, you don't need this because everyone knows you :) pic.twitter.com/BeolxWGcy1 — BoneShibaSwap (@BoneShiba) January 29, 2023

Shytoshi Kusama has not responded to either of these tweets yet.

New Shibarium announcement could be around corner

As reported by U.Today earlier, the above-mentioned Shytoshi Kusama changed his location status on his Twitter handle to "Situation room." Shib enthusiast "Kuro Shibarmy Japan" shared this in a tweet, sparking comments from the SHIB army that the lead Shiba Inu developer might be preparing an announcement related to the Shibarium launch or is about to make an important decision on this topic.

The term "Situation room" refers to a place for making crucial decisions by top people in authority, such as at a military base or police station. There is also the situation room in the White House, where the U.S. president and his top officials make important decisions. It was this association that initially caused "Kuro Shibarmy Japan" to jokingly assume that Kusama was in the White House.

The upcoming beta launch of Layer 2 solution Shibarium was announced in the middle of January in a press release, where the basic concepts of Shibarium were shared by the dev team. The community around the SHIB token is looking forward to the release as the developers promise that the Layer 2 solution would ensure seamless transactions at a tiny gas price and tremendous burns of Shiba Inu via the BONE token, which will be used to pay transaction fees.

Over the weekend, Shytoshi Kusama told the Shiba community on Telegram to "keep popcorn on the ready." Many took this as a hint that Shibarium is about to launch soon.