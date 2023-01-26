Shibarium's Potential Skyrockets, SHIB Lead Dev Reveals Big-Name Users: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Expectations are at a high tempo as Shibarium Beta is about to be launched. In earlier tweets, Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama likened Shibarium to a "pine tree," which needs "water, sunlight and proper soil" to grow and which also thrives in the harshest of winters.

A SHIB user, "Nasty Shib," shared a screenshot of the expectations of the SHIB lead developer on the potential and utility of the Shibarium L2 blockchain.

I'm looking forward to when more investors begin to understand what for since the beginnings I have called the "ecosystem" and "satellite" tokens.



Much like a tree there will be larger and smaller branches of what essentially is Shibarium as the trunk with #SHIB roots 💫🩶🧡❤️ pic.twitter.com/5Iz2Gr49em — NastyShib 💫🤍🧡❤️ (@NastyShib) January 25, 2023

The SHIB user wrote along with the screenshot, "Much like a tree there will be larger and smaller branches of what essentially is Shibarium." This could imply that the Shibarium potential is enormous as it is expected to revolutionize the Shiba Inu ecosystem and the crypto space.

Per the screenshot he shared, Kusama stated that projects like F9, Mbet and other tokens would be utilizing Shibarium. Falcon 9 (F9) is a community project built on the Ethereum blockchain, while METABET (MBET) represents a play-to-earn/Gamefi casino ecosystem. MBET, the token of the Metabet project, is solely traded on Shiba Inu's DEX, Shibaswap.

F9 token is currently tradeable on Uniswap (V2) and ShibaSwap. However, Shibaswap currently accounts for 97.39% of trading volumes.

Shibarium potential

Shibarium's Layer 2 blockchain is being built to serve different industry areas such as metaverse, Web3 innovation and gaming.

As stated in a blog post, "Layer 2 is a collective blockchain that scales and invites solutions, innovation, and security to the decentralized finance space."

This blockchain (L2) runs on top of the Ethereum blockchain, which the SHIB ecosystem tokens (SHIB, LEASH and BONE) utilize.

Shibarium's mainnet launch includes plans to integrate ShibaSwap into the platform, which would allow users, validators or delegators to access all staking and liquidity pools. This might also imply that tokens and projects on Shibaswap would utilize Shibarium for faster transaction times, lower fees and an expanded development framework.