    Shiba Inu Listed by Major Australian Exchange, Michael Saylor Makes Big Bitcoin Statement, Binance Exec Escapes Detention in Nigeria: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Read about the latest events in the industry in U.Today’s news digest!
    Tue, 26/03/2024 - 16:23
    Shiba Inu Listed by Major Australian Exchange, Michael Saylor Makes Big Bitcoin Statement, Binance Exec Escapes Detention in Nigeria: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Contents
    U.Today presents the top three new stories over the past day.

    Shiba Inu listed by major Australian exchange

    Yesterday, March 25, Bitcoin.com.au, an Australian crypto exchange, announced on its official X handle that it has just added support for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token. Founded in 2014, the exchange is one of the oldest in Australia; nowadays, it is serving over 300,000 customers across the country. Among cryptocurrencies offered by the exchange are Bitcoin (BTC), Aave (AAVE), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Compound (COMP), Dai (DAI) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Bitcoin.com.au is not the first Australian crypto exchange to add SHIB. As a reminder, in 2021, CoinJar, the country's longest-running digital asset exchange, listed the meme coin. At the moment of writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00003033, up by 8.46% over the past 24 hours, per ConMarketCap.

    Michael Saylor makes big Bitcoin statement as market uncertainty looms

    In a recent X post, Michael Saylor, cofounder of MicroStrategy, made a statement that resonated with the crypto community: "Bitcoin is the signal." The statement comes amid uncertainty on the crypto market after Bitcoin reached an all-time high (ATH) of $73,750 and investors are unsure about what happens next. As reported by CoinShares, digital asset investment products saw record weekly outflows totalling $942 million, the first outflow following a record seven-week run of inflows totalling $12.3 billion. Bitcoin accounted for 96% of the flows, with $904 million in outflows. Bitcoin is currently trading down from its ATH reached on March 14; at the moment, BTC is valued at $70,121, up 0.98% over the past 24 hours. As for Saylor's comment, it is a metaphorical remark meaning that, amid market noise, including regulatory chatter, price volatility and general uncertainty, Bitcoin stands out as a clear signal. Another possible meaning is that Bitcoin remains a strong indicator of market direction.

    Binance exec escapes detention in Nigeria, more trouble for Binance?

    As became known yesterday, Nadeem Anjarwalla, Binance's Regional Manager for Africa, has escaped detention in the Nigerian capital, Abuja. Sahara Reporters, citing a source privy to the incident, reported that Anjarwalla fled when he was taken to the nearby mosque for prayers because of the ongoing Ramadan fast. While the details of the escape remain unknown, the insiders say that Anjarwalla has likely left the country on a Middle Eastern airliner. The exec's British passport is said to be in the hands of Nigerian authorities, but since Anjarwalla has two citizenships, British and Kenyan, he could use his Kenyan passport to get on the international flight. The escape could make the already tense relationship between Nigerian authorities and Binance even more complicated. Nigeria, which is considered as Africa's biggest market for digital currencies, continues to be a major hub for Binance to sustain both its continental and global dominance.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #Binance
