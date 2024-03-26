Shiba Inu Listed by Major Australian Exchange, Michael Saylor Makes Big Bitcoin Statement, Binance Exec Escapes Detention in Nigeria: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

U.Today presents the top three new stories over the past day.

Shiba Inu listed by major Australian exchange

Yesterday , March 25, Bitcoin.com.au, an Australian crypto exchange, announced on its official X handle that it has just added support for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token. Founded in 2014, the exchange is one of the oldest in Australia; nowadays, it is serving over 300,000 customers across the country. Among cryptocurrencies offered by the exchange are Bitcoin (BTC), Aave (AAVE), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Compound (COMP), Dai (DAI) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Bitcoin.com.au is not the first Australian crypto exchange to add SHIB. As a reminder, in 2021, CoinJar, the country's longest-running digital asset exchange, listed the meme coin. At the moment of writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00003033, up by 8.46% over the past 24 hours, per ConMarketCap.

Michael Saylor makes big Bitcoin statement as market uncertainty looms

In a recent X post , Michael Saylor, cofounder of MicroStrategy, made a statement that resonated with the crypto community: "Bitcoin is the signal." The statement comes amid uncertainty on the crypto market after Bitcoin reached an all-time high (ATH) of $73,750 and investors are unsure about what happens next. As reported by CoinShares, digital asset investment products saw record weekly outflows totalling $942 million, the first outflow following a record seven-week run of inflows totalling $12.3 billion. Bitcoin accounted for 96% of the flows, with $904 million in outflows. Bitcoin is currently trading down from its ATH reached on March 14; at the moment, BTC is valued at $70,121, up 0.98% over the past 24 hours. As for Saylor's comment, it is a metaphorical remark meaning that, amid market noise, including regulatory chatter, price volatility and general uncertainty, Bitcoin stands out as a clear signal. Another possible meaning is that Bitcoin remains a strong indicator of market direction.

Binance exec escapes detention in Nigeria, more trouble for Binance?