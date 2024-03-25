Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Makes Big Bitcoin Statement as Market Uncertainty Looms

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor makes profound Bitcoin statement
    Mon, 25/03/2024 - 15:11
    Michael Saylor Makes Big Bitcoin Statement as Market Uncertainty Looms
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor has made a profound statement that resonates with the core of the digital asset community: "Bitcoin is the signal." This declaration comes during a period of market uncertainty, with Bitcoin entering uncharted territory after reaching all-time highs of $73,750 and investors wondering what follows.

    Advertisement

    According to the most recent CoinShares report, digital asset investment products saw weekly outflows, the first since a record seven-week run of inflows totaling $12.3 billion. The recent price drop prompted investor hesitancy, resulting in record net outflows of $942 million. Bitcoin accounted for 96% of the flows, with $904 million in outflows.

    Bitcoin was up 2.45% in the last 24 hours to $67,177 but had fallen 1.77% in the previous seven days. BTC is now down from its all-time high of $73,750, reached on March 14.

    Saylor's comment, "Bitcoin is the signal," is a figurative argument that Bitcoin stands out as a clear signal in the middle of market noise — whether it is regulatory chatter, price volatility or overall uncertainty. It could also imply that Bitcoin remains a strong indicator of market direction.

    Related
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BTC Price Drop

    Saylor's MicroStrategy currently owns 214,246 Bitcoin, which it purchased for an average of $35,160 per coin. MicroStrategy first began purchasing Bitcoin in August 2020 and has since steadily increased its portfolio.

    Uncertain economic outlook

    On the financial markets, investors are eagerly anticipating fresh economic data scheduled for release this week, poised to offer a glimpse into the state of the economy.

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, speaking at a press conference after the central bank's latest meeting, hinted at the possibility of reducing policy restraint later in the year, provided the economy progresses as anticipated. However, Powell also acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook and the ongoing challenge of achieving the 2% inflation target.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Might See Major Shift in Next 24 Hours, Here's Why

    Throughout the week, investors will closely monitor key economic indicators, including the Fed's inflation gauge, for valuable insights into the economic outlook.

    In contrast to the optimism surrounding potential rate cuts and the subsequent rise in stock markets, Bitcoin experienced a downturn in the past week.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Crypto Market Outflows Hit $942 Million as Bitcoin Bulls Backtrack
    2024/03/25 15:07
    Crypto Market Outflows Hit $942 Million as Bitcoin Bulls Backtrack
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Algorithmic Lab's Mission, Stalwart AI-Powered Platform Introduced and Future of AI in Web3: Interview With Algorithmic Lab CEO Konstantine Morosheen
    2024/03/25 15:07
    Algorithmic Lab's Mission, Stalwart AI-Powered Platform Introduced and Future of AI in Web3: Interview With Algorithmic Lab CEO Konstantine Morosheen
    U.Today Editorial TeamU.Today Editorial Team
    related image Shiba Inu Eyes Abnormal 825% Surge in Shibarium's Key Metric
    2024/03/25 15:07
    Shiba Inu Eyes Abnormal 825% Surge in Shibarium's Key Metric
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    B2Broker's $5 Million-Worth Innovation is Here - Meet B2Trader Brokerage Platform (BBP)
    WOW Summit Hong Kong VIP and Business Networking Tickets Selling Fast!
    PlayDapp Announces Mainnet Launch: User-Friendly Blockchain for Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Makes Big Bitcoin Statement as Market Uncertainty Looms
    Crypto Market Outflows Hit $942 Million as Bitcoin Bulls Backtrack
    Shiba Inu Eyes Abnormal 825% Surge in Shibarium's Key Metric
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD