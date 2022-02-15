SHIB Net Flow Spikes 850%, Elon Musk Hints at Starlink Accepting DOGE, Cardano's SundaeSwap Sets New Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. Stay tuned to keep up on everything crypto!

Shiba Inu’s net flow spikes 850%, buying power returns to markets

As shared by WhaleStats tracking service yesterday, Shiba Inu's net flow has increased by more than 850%, indicating a positive flow of funds into the market. Among factors that affected this increase are recovery from the weekend's trading session and the slight recovery of the market. However, despite the impressive spike, the net flow on Shiba Inu is still $7 million in the negative, meaning that whale-tier addresses have been selling Shiba Inu more often than buying it.

Elon Musk hints at Starlink accepting Dogecoin

Starlink could start accepting Dogecoin, according to Elon Musk. In response to such an idea suggested by one of the crypto community members, the centibillionaire commented with the winking face emoji, hinting at the possibility of turning this initiative into reality. Musk’s SpaceX could also enable Dogecoin payments. According to U.Today, DOGE has already been accepted for a moon mission called DOGE-1, which will launch in the first quarter of 2022.

In January , another Elon Musk-spearheaded company, Tesla, started allowing purchases of its merchandise with Dogecoin, which made the meme coin soar more than 12%.

Cardano's SundaeSwap sets new milestone

SundaeSwap , the first decentralized cryptocurrency exchange on Cardano, has crossed the $100 million mark in total value locked, reaching a new milestone. Apart from that, Bitrue has announced that it will add SUNDAE, the native token of SundaeSwap token, to the list of supported assets on its trading platform. The addition of SUNDAE by Bitrue is a significant step forward in the global acceptance of the Cardano ecosystem's tokens.

140 billion SHIB grabbed by top BNB whale

Yesterday, WhaleStatsBSC Twitter account reported a large purchase of nearly 140 billion Shiba Inu tokens made by a BNB whale ranked first by this data service. This amount of meme tokens equals $4,232,859 in fiat. In another tweet, WhaleStatsBSC shared a list of the top 10 most purchased cryptos by largest 1,000 Binance Smart Chain whales, where SHIB comes first.