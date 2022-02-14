Cardano's SundaeSwap Sets New Milestone: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano's SundaeSwap DEX has reached a new milestone after crossing the $100 million mark in total value locked. Total value locked (TVL) is the overall value of crypto assets placed in a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol—or in DeFi protocols generally. It has become an important statistic for evaluating interest in this particular segment of the cryptocurrency market.

The #SundaeSwap Protocol just crossed $100m in TVL! 💰



You can check an updated chart on DefiLlama below! 👇https://t.co/G9ejeJxPep pic.twitter.com/XywfmVxyOB February 13, 2022

SundaeSwap is the first decentralized cryptocurrency exchange on the Cardano blockchain. Even though it only launched in January 2022, it has seen significant growth, with many traders using the platform for trading, swaps and yield farming.

Bitrue, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the addition of SundaeSwap token (SUNDAE) to the list of supported assets on its trading platform. SUNDAE's inclusion on the industry-leading exchange is a significant step forward in the global acceptance of the Cardano ecosystem's tokens.

Transaction activity spikes on Cardano blockchain

On Feb. 13, the Cardano network burst with a surge in on-chain transaction activity. According to current data from DeFi Llama, the rise in the transaction count amounted to a TVL of $108.43 million on SundaeSwap.

Total Value Locked, Courtesy: DeFi Llama

U.Today earlier reported that Cardano rose ahead of Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of transaction activity, clinching first place. As per Messari data, Cardano overtook Bitcoin and Ethereum at $17.56 billion as the latter registered 24-hour transaction volumes of $10.55 billion and $5.77 billion, respectively. In comparison to Bitcoin and Ethereum, Cardano users also paid lower fees.