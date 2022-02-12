Here’s How Community Can Burn 1 Trillion SHIB Quickly: SHIB-Related Business Owner

News
Sat, 02/12/2022 - 20:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Bigger Entertainment CEO took to Twitter to share his vision of how a trillion SHIB tokens can be destroyed easily, while 21 million SHIB gets burned in past 24+ hours
Here’s How Community Can Burn 1 Trillion SHIB Quickly: SHIB-Related Business Owner
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Steven Cooper, owner and CEO of Bigger Entertainment, has taken to Twitter to share with the community his vision of how it can be possible to burn a whole trillion SHIB tokens pretty quickly in the near future.

Burning one trillion SHIB

One trillion Shiba Inu tokens equals $28,560,000 unlike 20 million to 100 million SHIB worth $570 and $2,854 that get burned nearly every day.

So Cooper believes that the SHIB army should expand almost twice – from 1,170,000 holders now to at least two million – and this SHIB community should hold at least 294.5 million of these meme tokens.

Then, the entrepreneur says, if one million holders starts sending $30 worth of SHIB daily, then one trillion SHIB will be burned in total.

Related
259 Billion SHIB Burned, Over Billion to Be Gone Next Week: Owner of Business That Burns SHIB

21.3 million SHIB burned in past 24+ hours

According to the data provided by the Shibburn, over the past twenty-four hours and several hours after that, a close to 21,234,881 million SHIB tokens was sent to dead wallets and thus removed from the circulating supply forever.

#SHIB News #token burn
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for February 12
02/12/2022 - 16:34
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for February 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Yearn.Finance (YFI) DeFi Was Vulnerable to Flash Loan Attack; Are Funds SAFU?
02/12/2022 - 16:27
Yearn.Finance (YFI) DeFi Was Vulnerable to Flash Loan Attack; Are Funds SAFU?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Cardano (ADA) Inches Closer To Historic Update for Plutus: Details
02/12/2022 - 13:22
Cardano (ADA) Inches Closer To Historic Update for Plutus: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov