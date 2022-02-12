Here’s How Community Can Burn 1 Trillion SHIB Quickly: SHIB-Related Business Owner

Bigger Entertainment CEO took to Twitter to share his vision of how a trillion SHIB tokens can be destroyed easily, while 21 million SHIB gets burned in past 24+ hours

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Steven Cooper, owner and CEO of Bigger Entertainment, has taken to Twitter to share with the community his vision of how it can be possible to burn a whole trillion SHIB tokens pretty quickly in the near future.

Burning one trillion SHIB

One trillion Shiba Inu tokens equals $28,560,000 unlike 20 million to 100 million SHIB worth $570 and $2,854 that get burned nearly every day.

So Cooper believes that the SHIB army should expand almost twice – from 1,170,000 holders now to at least two million – and this SHIB community should hold at least 294.5 million of these meme tokens.

Then, the entrepreneur says, if one million holders starts sending $30 worth of SHIB daily, then one trillion SHIB will be burned in total.

If 2 million holders held 294.5 million #shib the supply would be gone. The math is there. Now add in massive initiatives for burning and you have a winning combination. Remember, 1 million people burning around $30 is 1 TRILLION coins gone forever. pic.twitter.com/7Rd9nOjNHD — Steven Cooper (@iamstevencooper) February 11, 2022

21.3 million SHIB burned in past 24+ hours

According to the data provided by the Shibburn, over the past twenty-four hours and several hours after that, a close to 21,234,881 million SHIB tokens was sent to dead wallets and thus removed from the circulating supply forever.