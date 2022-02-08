New Shiba Inu Whale Emerges, Here's How Much SHIB They Hold

News
Tue, 02/08/2022 - 09:19
article image
Yuri Molchan
Another big SHIB holder enters the market, while SHIB flips FTT as top held asset for ETH whales
New Shiba Inu Whale Emerges, Here's How Much SHIB They Hold
Contents

Recent on-chain data provided by WhaleStats blockchain service shows that a new Shiba Inu whale has emerged, holding a staggering amount of SHIB, which is a huge number in USD equivalent as well.

Besides, SHIB has clinched FTT as the biggest holding among ETH whales.

New whale buys 3.4 trillion SHIB

According to WhaleStats, as a result of two transactions performed several hours ago, a new whale wallet has emerged in the Shiba Inu community. This wallet now holds a whopping 3,457,477,154,937 SHIB tokens, which is worth a "decent" amount of USD as well: $115,998,358.

SHIB becomes the biggest holding by USD value for ETH whales

Another tweet shared by WhaleStats shows that SHIB has been reaching other milestones as well. At the moment, the second largest meme cryptocurrency is the biggest coin by USD value among the top 1,000 ETH whales.

Besides, SHIB has clinched FTT and made it into the largest ERC-20 holding for the aforementioned ETH whales; SHIB now comes second after ETH on the top 10 list of ETH whales' crypto holdings.

The meme token now constitutes 16.85% of their portfolios. That is $1,822,731,714 in fiat. The ETH whales also hold $1,738,099,872 worth of FTT, or 16.07% of their portfolios.

MATIC concludes this list, sitting in the last spot (2.71%, worth $293,883,954), with MANA just holding just one higher position.

Polygon Announces Massive Fundraising Round Led by Sequoia Capital

Whales keep buying MATIC and LINK as their price shoots up

WhaleStats has also shown that large ETH holders continue to acquire Chainlink and Polygon (MATIC) tokens, while the price of these assets has been on the rise over the past 24 hours.

Overall, several whales have purchased 14,853,654 MATIC tokens. This amount of crypto equals $29,120,876. Polygon's native crypto has been up 11.20%, trading at $1.99 at the moment.

This is down 33.16% from its historic peak of $2.92, reached by the coin on Dec. 27.

Whales have also bought 429,990 LINK, worth $8,173,410. LINK has been up slightly over 1% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ten hours ago, MATIC pushed SHIB from the position of most traded token by the top 1,000 Ethereum whales. Now, it has been moved by LINK from that honorable spot.

article image
