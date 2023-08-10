SHIB Might Affect Dogecoin Prospects, Analyst Explains

Thu, 08/10/2023 - 14:38
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Crypto analyst highlights what to watch out for
SHIB Might Affect Dogecoin Prospects, Analyst Explains
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Crypto analyst Ali explains how dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin might benefit from Shiba Inu's current price move.

Shiba Inu has seen an impressive rise of late, outperforming several altcoins, including Dogecoin. According to Kaiko, Shiba Inu had a boom in developer activity, which contributed to its price increase.

When comparing Shiba Inu's returns to those of Dogecoin since the beginning of July, SHIB is currently outperforming Dogecoin, as indicated by its strong rise at the beginning of August.

Per CoinGecko data, Shiba Inu remains green on all time frames except yearly. In the last 30 days, Shiba Inu has notched gains of 31.2%. Within the same time frame, Dogecoin gains were smaller, coming in at 16.3% on a 30-day basis.

However, if on-chain data and history are any indication, Dogecoin might be on the verge of a significant price move if it follows the SHIB trend. SHIB and DOGE price movements have historically exhibited a strong correlation; whether this will change this time is unknown.

Shiba Inu achieves strong correlation with Dogecoin

Ali, citing data from IntoTheBlock, observes a strong positive correlation between SHIB and DOGE. The 60-day correlation coefficient between the two dog-themed assets currently comes in at 0.74.

The crypto analyst explains the implications of such a strong correlation: "This means that when SHIB's price moves, DOGE often follows in the same direction."

Given this, Ali suggests keeping a careful eye on Dogecoin, which has not yet followed SHIB's recent price movement.

Related
Shiba Inu Developer Activity Boosts SHIB by 25% as Network Grows: On-chain Data

In the past, Shiba Inu historically followed Dogecoin pumps. If Dogecoin succeeds in claiming a hotly contested barrier as support, it might follow Shiba Inu's pump. However, where Dogecoin trends next remains an open question.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Binance to Delist New ADA and MATIC Trading Pairs
08/10/2023 - 14:15
Binance to Delist New ADA and MATIC Trading Pairs
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run Easy to Explain With This Metric
08/10/2023 - 14:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run Easy to Explain With This Metric
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Lawsuit: Here Are Three Things Not Going to Trial, CryptoLaw States
08/10/2023 - 13:38
Ripple Lawsuit: Here Are Three Things Not Going to Trial, CryptoLaw States
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide