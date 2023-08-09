New Dogecoin (DOGE) Options Listed on Binance: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Top crypto exchange Binance has announced the listing of new weekly Dogecoin options. Binance Options will launch DOGEUSDT Weekly Options, according to an announcement made by the crypto exchange.

The Dogecoin weekly option will be listed tomorrow, Aug. 10, at 8:00 a.m. Binance adds that, subsequently, every Thursday at 8:00 a.m. (UTC) would see the listing of new DOGE/USDT weekly options contracts.

Options allow investors to trade an underlying asset at a predetermined price before a specific date (the expiration date).

European options listed on Binance are settled daily, weekly, monthly or quarterly, with varying expiration dates. The newly launched DOGE/USDT options are also European-style options contracts that are settled weekly.

At the time of writing, DOGE was up 2.03% in the last 24 hours to $0.075.

LibDogecoin makes remarkable progress

Dogecoin Foundation senior software engineer Ed Tubbs has highlighted the significant progress made by the libdogecoin project in the past two months.

Ed Tubbs shares a throwback to a late-May update he shared regarding the Libdogecoin project. He states that notable progress has been made since the last update.

LibDogecoin is a Dogecoin building block, a C library that enables lightweight, direct integration of Dogecoin into several platforms without requiring developers to have in-depth blockchain understanding.

LibDogecoin is presently preparing for a new release. Ed Tubbs stated in his tweet that contributors are already prepared and looking forward to the release of v0.1.3. In line with this, TPM2 and validation codes are being prepared for the pull request process.