    SHIB: Major Alert Issued by Shiba Inu Team Member for Urgent Action

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This cautionary message comes amid growing concerns in cryptocurrency space
    Thu, 18/04/2024 - 11:50
    SHIB: Major Alert Issued by Shiba Inu Team Member for Urgent Action
    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community has been put on high alert. Shiba Inu team member Lucie has issued a crucial warning in this regard: deceitful individuals are lurking within the crypto space, aiming to manipulate individuals for personal gain.

    This cautionary message comes amid growing concerns about the presence of bad actors within the cryptocurrency space and underscores the need for vigilance and caution among SHIB holders.

    In a tweet, Lucie wrote to the Shiba Inu community: "Stand tall against the wolves in sheep’s clothing. In the crypto realm, just like in life, deceitful individuals lurk, aiming to manipulate for personal gain. But fear not, for every scammer only adds fuel to our fire, igniting our determination to build a more transparent and trustworthy ecosystem."

    The warning comes amid a flurry of activity in the SHIB community, as the team continues to innovate and push the limits of what is seemingly possible. However, with innovation comes the increasing risk of fraud and fraudulent schemes intended to exploit unsuspecting investors.

    These bad actors deploy fake tokens and other deceptive strategies, passing them off as legitimate opportunities in the SHIB ecosystem. They capitalize on the community's trust, frequently offering unrealistic profits or exclusive access to new features or tokens.

    Shibarmy scam alert, an X handle dedicated to exposing scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community, issues a similar warning about impersonators/scammers who frequently create accounts to provide misleading information to create doubt, misdirect users to fake websites or even obtain personal information that would be used maliciously.

    "Shibarmy scam alerts" urge SHIB holders to always ensure they are connected to official persons and to keep in mind that no SHIB team member would ever approach users via private messages to request synchronization of their wallets or personal information.

    SBI VC trade spotlights SHIB lending

    In a new tweet, SBI VC Trade, the crypto division of SBI Japan, has spotlighted the Shiba Inu lending service on its platform, which allows customers to lend their crypto assets and receive rewards.

    "Recruitment starts today from 20:00 (8:00 p.m.). BTC/BCH/SHIB," an SBI VC tweet translated from Japanese reads.

    SBI VC Trade's lending coins include Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu and 18 others, with plans to expand the number of crypto assets in the future.

