Shiba Inu Team Member Issues Critical Alert to SHIB Community: Details

The Shiba Inu team has recently issued a critical alert to its fervent community, the SHIB Army, regarding fake Sheboshis.

Sheboshis have gained traction within the crypto community since their launch in late February. However, recent developments have revealed the presence of fraudulent tokens masquerading as genuine Sheboshis or (SHEB) tokens, posing a threat to unsuspecting investors and community members.

A team member of the Shiba Inu project sounded the alarm, urging the SHIB community to remain vigilant and exercise caution in light of this development.

Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, provides an important warning to the SHIB community about fake Sheboshis, pointing out the difference in price tags between the real Sheboshi tokens associated with the Shiba Inu ecosystem and those that are not.

"Warning: Please understand the crucial difference: SHEB does not have any zeros. Be informed and cautious," Lucie wrote in an X post.

Lucie highlighted that SHEB does not have any zeros in its price tag. She shares a screenshot highlighting this difference, the real SHEB associated with the Shiba Inu ecosystem traded at a three-digit figure ($276) while the phony SHEB token had five zeros in its price tag and was way less than a cent.

With the adoption of the DN404 standard, Sheboshis represent not just NFTs but a pioneering movement toward hybrid tokens that promise both uniqueness and shared ownership. Sheboshis combine the best of the ERC-20 and ERC-721 standards to bring liquidity and fractional ownership to the NFT sector.

Shibarium hits 4 million in total blocks

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has achieved a huge milestone with its Layer 2 platform, Shibarium, surpassing 413 million total transactions and 4 million blocks.

According to Shibariumscan, there are currently 413,205,890 transactions on Shibarium, with 4,079,830 blocks.

Shibarium now has more than 1.39 million (1,394,519) wallet addresses and a robust ecosystem of applications, demonstrating the platform's growing adoption.