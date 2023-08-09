Shytoshi Kusama Stirs SHIB Army With Mysterious Tweet

Wed, 08/09/2023 - 10:57
article image
Yuri Molchan
Lead Shiba Inu developer has posted tweet, sort of hinting that he is looking forward to Shibarium launch and is ready for it
Shytoshi Kusama Stirs SHIB Army With Mysterious Tweet
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The leader of the SHIB developer team known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has taken to Twitter (X app) to share an anime-style GIF, signing it with "MOOD."

With less than a week remaining before the start of the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto and the expected launch of the Layer 2 solution Shibarium, the SHIB community interpreted Kusama's tweet as being related to that and assumed that he is determined to present SHIB, its ecosystem and perhaps Shibarium as well.

A wave of supporting comments emerged, written with the same spirit as the tweet of Shytoshi: "He's POWERING UP," "We are ready!" "Do it, Shy!" and so on.

At the time of this writing, Shiba Inu meme token is demonstrating a rise of more than 9% within the last 24 hours, and it has jumped by 19.41% over the past week too. Once Shibarium is released on mainnet, the community expects the price not only of SHIB, but also of other Shibarium tokens — BONE, LEASH — to skyrocket. BONE is the native token of the ShibaSwap DEX and is used for governance there. Besides, it will perform the function of the gas token on Shibarium.

LEASH will also be used on the Layer 2 blockchain by the SHIB army. Per Shytoshi Kusama's explanation, LEASH "governs the protection of the community and offers exclusivity as well." Last week, it secured listings on several new crypto exchanges, expanding its utility and adoption.

Shibarium trifecta soaring in price

There are also other tokens for the Shiba Inu ecosystem in the works — TREAT and stablecoin SHI — and they have not been launched yet. As reported by U.Today over the weekend, Shytoshi slammed a Twitter scam account that tried to lure SHIB users into fake TREAT and SHI.

Kusama wrote that they should try harder than that and stated that SHI and TREAT have not been launched yet.

Over the past week, the entire Shibarium trifecta has been seeing massive price jumps. Over the weekend, SHIB soared by approximately 20%; however, a big decline followed after whales began locking in their profits.

Related
SHI Stablecoin Will Be Game-changer, While PayPal Stablecoin PYUSD Is Not: SHIB Team Member

SHIB burn rate rises 57%

While the price of the popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu is showing a substantial rise, this can hardly be said about its current burn rate.

According to figures shared by the Shibburn explorer, over the span of the last 24 hours, SHIB burns have increased only by 56.93%, with 58,617,783 Shiba Inu coins removed in total.

That result was achieved in 17 transactions, with the biggest ones carrying slightly more than eight million SHIB to dead wallets.

#Shytoshi Kusama #Shibarium #Shiba Inu #BONE #Doge Killer LEASH
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ripple CTO Comments on SEC’s List of ‘Crypto Securities’ – No XRP on It
08/09/2023 - 10:57
Ripple CTO Comments on SEC’s List of ‘Crypto Securities’ – No XRP on It
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Whales Make Massive ADA Buys
08/09/2023 - 10:30
Cardano Whales Make Massive ADA Buys
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Two Cardano (ADA) Pairs Delisted on Major Exchange Following XRP Removal
08/09/2023 - 10:15
Two Cardano (ADA) Pairs Delisted on Major Exchange Following XRP Removal
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev