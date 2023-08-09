SHIB, DOGE, BTC, XRP Now Receive Major Adoption Boost in USA: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Around a dozen cryptocurrencies, including popular meme coin Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Litecoin, XRP, Bitcoin, Ethereum and a group of other cryptos (13 overall) can now be used for paying bills by users right from their cryptocurrency wallets.

Crypto adoption, including SHIB, expands

According to the press release, BitPay clients can now pay for everything, even for their mortgages and personal bank loans, thanks to a new partnership with Method Financial. All in all, this collaboration now allows BitPay clients to make payments to more than 5,000 companies that provide services thanks to the new feature called BitPay Bill Pay.

To make these bill payments via BitPay's Bill Pay, one needs to connect their bills to the BitPay app, link a wallet and that's it.

According to BitPay boss Stephe Pair, entering the sphere of paying bills in a major step for crypto adoption since a lot of unbanked people can now do that without having access to banks, bank cards, etc. Besides, as is the case with crypto payments in general, paying bills will now take a lot less time than it did through traditional payment platforms and banks.

Pair called this a major game-changing step for both users and service providers.

"Shibarium on its way," Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama confirms

Today, lead developer of Shiba Inu Shytoshi Kusama confirmed that "Shibarium is on its way." Responding to a post by @jds_updates, the founder of the PawZone project that supports Shibarium, Kusama posted a GIF with the text "he is not wrong."

The leader of SHIB devs also issued an enigmatic "motivation" post today with a GIF that shows an anime character walking with a determined look. The Shiba Inu community took it as a sign that Kusama is ready for the upcoming Blockchain Futurist Conference and is looking forward to his speech there.

Kusama also stated that during the conference, Layer 2 blockchain Shibarium will be discussed in detail and maybe even launched right then and there.