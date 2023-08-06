Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Explains New Identity Tech's Impact on Shibarium

Shiba Inu's key developer, Shytoshi Kusama, recently clarified the far-reaching implications of the newly introduced Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) technology in the Shibarium Layer 2 solution

Shiba Inu's lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, has provided an in-depth explanation of the newly introduced Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) solution for the Shibarium Layer 2 solution, further expanding its user empowerment capabilities.

SSI, in layman's terms, is a digital system that allows you to have full control over your own identity online. Instead of giving your personal details to different websites or apps and letting them manage this data, SSI lets you keep your personal information to yourself, just like carrying your ID in your wallet.

By fostering a shift towards personal data ownership, Shibarium's new SSI aims to facilitate a more transparent and decentralized digital environment.

In a recent blog post, Kusama emphasized the myriad of potential use cases for SSI, with benefits ranging from enhancing business processes to preventing fraud.

With the power to allow granular governance not previously realized by a decentralized community, Shib SSI is expected to make a significant impact on the digital landscape.

Furthermore, the implementation of this system at scale, which hasn't been previously achieved, could open up unprecedented opportunities for trust and decentralization in the rapidly evolving digital world.

The integration of Shib SSI into Shibarium, however, will not be an immediate accomplishment. It requires intensive research and the development of a robust system, a process that will take several months. In spite of this, Shibarium aims to precede the full roll-out of Shib SSI, planning its implementation alongside other features and enhancements to ensure the system's resilience and long-term decentralization.

Although ShibariumSSI boasts impressive potential with a focus on five key benefits, namely self-custody, portability, zero-knowledge compliance, security, and gateway, the real-world effectiveness and acceptance rate remain to be seen.