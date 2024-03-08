Advertisement
AD

SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Issues Crucial Warning to Community

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Head of the Shiba Inu team warns the SHIB community against this danger
Fri, 8/03/2024 - 9:28
SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Issues Crucial Warning to Community
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu lead known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has sent a message to the SHIB community warning them to beware of scams to do with SHIB meme coin and its ecosystem.

Advertisement

From time to time Kusama and SHIB’s marketing expert Lucie emerge on Twitter/X with similar warnings as the crypto space is offers plenty of opportunities not only for investors but also for scammers and con artists.

Related
Satoshi-Era DOGE Whale Returns After 10.2 Years of Dormancy

This time, Shytoshi Kusama warned the community against falling for scams to do with KNINE token launched by the recently announced Shibarium’s partner in liquid staking K9 Finance DAO.

Kusama also spread the word about a closer integration between the SHIB team and the team of the aforementioned K9 Finance. Shytoshi Kusama and Shiba Inu lead developer Kaal Dhairya have been appointed K9’s official advisors. K9’s tweet hints that this appointment is related to the aforementioned launch of the KNINE token on the Layer-2 solution Shibarium.

Shibarium team teases large SHIB burns coming

The aforementioned SHIB team member Lucie has tweeted that by now the SHIB team has set aside a massive 40 ETH from transaction fees for making SHIB burns. This is the equivalent of slightly more than $3,390 and is worth a whopping 4,690,279,616 Shiba Inu meme coins.

The team started SHIB burns at the end of November and burned chunks that contained billions of SHIB since then and until February. Thus they destroyed approximately 36 billion Shiba Inu by transferring them to unspendable wallets.

In January, the SHIB team started testing an automated mode for burning Shiba Inu. Lucie did not name any particular date when the burn will take place but she just recommended the SHIB army to watch out for further announcements.

Earlier this week, Lucie addressed the SHIB community on their frequent comments about the SHIB team allegedly doing nothing to increase burns.

In response to those, Lucie cited a message of the mysterious SHIB founder Ryoshi who disappeared from all the social media radars in 2022. Ryoshi advised those who is not happy with slow burns to start burning SHIB themselves.

So far, according to Shibburn, within the last 24 hours, the SHIB community has transferred a total of 48,209,535 SHIB meme coins out of the circulating supply with 42,466,919 SHIB being the largest chunk burned so far.

#Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Key Cardano Priorities for March 2024 Co-Signed by ADA Creator
2024/03/08 09:25
Key Cardano Priorities for March 2024 Co-Signed by ADA Creator
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image SEC Postpones BlackRock Spot Bitcoin ETF Options Decision
2024/03/08 09:25
SEC Postpones BlackRock Spot Bitcoin ETF Options Decision
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Crypto Options Alert: Bitcoin and Ethereum Set for Significant Expiry Event
2024/03/08 09:25
Crypto Options Alert: Bitcoin and Ethereum Set for Significant Expiry Event
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Zircuit Staking Program Breaks $500M TVL And Adds Ethena Integration
Stablecoin Standard and Aleph Zero Announce Strategic Partnership to Facilitate the Future of On-Chain Commerce
Telos introduces ETH France President Jerome de Tychey as first member of Executive Advisor Committee
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Issues Crucial Warning to Community
Key Cardano Priorities for March 2024 Co-Signed by ADA Creator
SEC Postpones BlackRock Spot Bitcoin ETF Options Decision
Show all