Satoshi-Era DOGE Whale Returns After 10.2 Years of Dormancy

Popular blockchain tracker Whale Alert has spread the word about an ancient Dogecoin wallet awakening after being active last time during the “era” of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. He disappeared from public view in 2010, considering this step to be the best for the future of his brainchild, BTC.

Dogecoin was launched in December 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a parody of Bitcoin. Markus even took himself a nickname resembling Satoshi and mocking him in a way – on social media he is known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

The awakened wallet is 10.2 years old, which takes us back to late 2013, making its owner an early Dogecoin holder.

Dormant DOGE whale stirs

The above-mentioned source tweeted that the awakened Dogecoin address contains 747,645 DOGE, which is valued at $113,344 at the moment. He has moved a tiny bit of his DOGE holdings – 100 Dogecoin – to another anonymous wallet.

Image via Telegram, Whale Alert

The wallet was reactivated at a time when DOGE price has been going down. After the peak of $0.2 reached by the largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization value DOGE on March 5, the Dogecoin price plunged by 38% to hit $0.1285. Over the last 24 hours, the biggest canine-themed coin staged a rise of 32.5% followed by another 14% decline. At the time of this writing, DOGE is changing hands at $0.1544 on the largest crypto exchange, Binance.

The aforementioned peak was DOGE’s three-year high, reached as Dogecoin followed Bitcoin, which smashed an ATH at $69,200.

1.5 billion DOGE shoveled by existing whales

Whale Alert has also spread the word about more than a whopping 1.5 billion Dogecoin transferred by anonymous cryptocurrency whales to and from Robinhood – a popular brokerage platform that offers investments not only in crypto but in traditional company shares as well.

Three massive transactions were detected, with the largest one carrying 500,000,000 DOGE and two smaller ones – 300,000,000 and 256,396,141 DOGE. Cumulatively, this 1.5 billion DOGE is worth $167.4 million in fiat.

As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, another rise in DOGE whale activity was noticed on major cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Coinbase as whales also transferred more than 1.6 billion DOGE to and from those platforms.