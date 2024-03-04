Advertisement
SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Doesn't Care If Bitcoin Hits $70,000, Here's Why

article image
Yuri Molchan
Head of Shiba Inu team claims that recent Bitcoin surge leaves him indifferent, while he promised big announcement coming next week
Mon, 4/03/2024 - 14:33
Cover image via www.freepik.com

The mysterious lead of Shiba Inu known to the SHIB community under the alias Shytoshi Kusama has been unusually active on Twitter/X today.

He has posted numerous bullish and optimistic tweets about Shiba Inu, saying that the team needs a new strategy and promising a big announcement coming next week. Full of enthusiasm, Kusama even tweeted that he and the SHIB army do not care if the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is going to soar to $70,000.

Bitcoin to $70,000? We actually don't care: Shytoshi Kusama

As Bitcoin has broken above the $65,000 level, social media personality with 2.2 million followers Andre Tate pointed out to the SHIB lead on X (Twitter) that it may go as high as $70,000. He jokingly added that he will then call everyone on Crypto Twitter "losers."

Kusama quoted his tweet, stating, “We actually don't care.” Within the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has printed an impressive 6.24% uptick, reaching a new high. At the time of this writing, BTC is exchanging hands in the $65,300 zone. Crypto YouTuber Lark Davis has asked the Bitcoin community if they believe BTC may hit a new all-time high today. The previous historic peak was noticed close to the $69,000 mark in November 2021.

Still, despite his tweet, Kusama later retweeted a chart posted by Bitgrow Lab founder about the approaching Bitcoin halving in April and the expected BTC price jump.

Shytoshi Kusama made several major announcements

In the meantime, Kusama has published several tweets in which he made important announcements for the SHIB community. In one of them, Kusama stated that SHIB has come very close to Dogecoin in terms of market capitalization value – SHIB now holds the 11th spot, while DOGE sits in the 9th position on CoinMarketCap. He tweeted: “We must pause to assemble a strategy to overtake a large market cap though we have a stronger army.” Earlier today, Kusama stated on X that Shiba Inu remains a “Dogecoin killer” coin.

Another important thing is that the enigmatic SHIB leader promised “one more big announcement next week,” adding that it will be about adding “more utility to the ecosystem.” Kusama also promised that there are a lot more important announcements in the pipeline.

