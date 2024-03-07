SHIB Founder Ryoshi's Crucial 'Burn Message' Shared by Shiba Inu Team

Advertisement

The Shiba Inu team’s leading specialist in social media marketing known to the community as Lucie has published a tweet, addressing the issue of Shibarium Shiba Inu burns. These token burns are supposed to be made by the developer team. They started in late November and then continued in December and January. However, since then, they have not burned any SHIB tokens.

Shiba Inu enthusiasts often ask what is happening and when these meme coin burns will resume. Lucie has cited the mysterious founder of SHIB, Ryoshi, on this issue.

Ryoshi's message cited by Shiba Inu's marketing lead

Lucie was indignant at SHIB enthusiasts posting messages on Twitter/X, demanding that SHIB developers do something about it. She cited Ryoshi’s message, addressed to those who complain about the way SHIB developers work. Here’s what the SHIB founder said, according to Lucie: "What did you do for Shib's growth? How much have YOU burned?"

Then she suggested that if those who are unhappy about the way the SHIB ecosystem works should start burning SHIB themselves, and “develop better tools.” As for Lucie, she insists that she is happy with Shibarium and proud of it.

People who have never used #Shibarium and are whining about #SHIBARIUM burns 🤭 Really?!



It's a community effort—you can't quote Ryoshi and on the same day cry, "Dev, do something!"



So, before you throw stones, ask yourself, as Ryoshi said, 'What did you do for Shib's growth?… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | SHIB.IO 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@LucieSHIB) March 7, 2024

Previously, Lucie has stated many times that the higher Shibarium utility and adoption are, the more SHIB will eventually be burned through this layer-2 blockchain. Burns are conducted thanks to transaction fees paid in BONE; part of them is set aside for blockchain maintenance and part used for buying SHIB and then burning it. Around 40 billion SHIB have already been transferred to unspendable wallets, i.e., burned, by Shiba Inu developers since the end of November in this way.

Since January, they have been testing an automated burn mode on Puppynet.

146 million SHIB sent to furnace

According to the Shibburn cryptocurrency tracker, over the last 24 hours, various SHIB enthusiasts have succeeded in disposing of a decent amount of meme coins – more than 146 million SHIB in total.

The largest burn transaction contained 100,877,615 SHIB, and the second biggest one carried 38,500,000 SHIB. At press time, the second largest meme cryptocurrency SHIB is trading at $0.00003074. It is sitting in the top ten on CoinMarketCap, with a $18,292,408,633 market capitalization.