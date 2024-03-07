Advertisement
AD

SHIB Founder Ryoshi's Crucial 'Burn Message' Shared by Shiba Inu Team

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Member of SHIB team has reminded SHIB community about important message left for them by Ryoshi
Thu, 7/03/2024 - 14:38
SHIB Founder Ryoshi's Crucial 'Burn Message' Shared by Shiba Inu Team
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

The Shiba Inu team’s leading specialist in social media marketing known to the community as Lucie has published a tweet, addressing the issue of Shibarium Shiba Inu burns. These token burns are supposed to be made by the developer team. They started in late November and then continued in December and January. However, since then, they have not burned any SHIB tokens.

Shiba Inu enthusiasts often ask what is happening and when these meme coin burns will resume. Lucie has cited the mysterious founder of SHIB, Ryoshi, on this issue.

Related
$1.5 Billion in Bitcoin Exchange Hands as BTC Price Regains $66,670

Ryoshi's message cited by Shiba Inu's marketing lead

Lucie was indignant at SHIB enthusiasts posting messages on Twitter/X, demanding that SHIB developers do something about it. She cited Ryoshi’s message, addressed to those who complain about the way SHIB developers work. Here’s what the SHIB founder said, according to Lucie: "What did you do for Shib's growth? How much have YOU burned?"

Then she suggested that if those who are unhappy about the way the SHIB ecosystem works should start burning SHIB themselves, and “develop better tools.” As for Lucie, she insists that she is happy with Shibarium and proud of it.

Previously, Lucie has stated many times that the higher Shibarium utility and adoption are, the more SHIB will eventually be burned through this layer-2 blockchain. Burns are conducted thanks to transaction fees paid in BONE; part of them is set aside for blockchain maintenance and part used for buying SHIB and then burning it. Around 40 billion SHIB have already been transferred to unspendable wallets, i.e., burned, by Shiba Inu developers since the end of November in this way.

Since January, they have been testing an automated burn mode on Puppynet.

Related
Elon Musk Trolls OpenAI, Crypto Community Excited and Puzzled

146 million SHIB sent to furnace

According to the Shibburn cryptocurrency tracker, over the last 24 hours, various SHIB enthusiasts have succeeded in disposing of a decent amount of meme coins – more than 146 million SHIB in total.

The largest burn transaction contained 100,877,615 SHIB, and the second biggest one carried 38,500,000 SHIB. At press time, the second largest meme cryptocurrency SHIB is trading at $0.00003074. It is sitting in the top ten on CoinMarketCap, with a $18,292,408,633 market capitalization.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Ryoshi #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 7
2024/03/07 14:35
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Binance Announces New BTC, ETH, BNB Listings: Details
2024/03/07 14:35
Binance Announces New BTC, ETH, BNB Listings: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum in Spotlight as CFTC Chairman Testifies Before Congress
2024/03/07 14:35
Ethereum in Spotlight as CFTC Chairman Testifies Before Congress
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Crypto's New Epicenter: Asia's Rising Influence
Firewall raises $3.7M to take smart contracts mainstream with programmable finality
MANTRA Chain Set to Launch Hongbai Testnet As Vision for Tokenized RWAs Accelerates
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

SHIB Founder Ryoshi's Crucial 'Burn Message' Shared by Shiba Inu Team
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 7
Binance Announces New BTC, ETH, BNB Listings: Details
Show all