SHIB Is Hitting Crypto Market with Disruptive 370% Rise, Bloomberg Reports

News
Thu, 10/07/2021 - 10:37
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Doge's little brother, Shiba, is reaching new highs after Elon Musk's tweet
SHIB Is Hitting Crypto Market with Disruptive 370% Rise, Bloomberg Reports
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The newly arrived Shiba token, the decentralized meme token that became a vibrant ecosystem, has enjoyed a 367% rise, Bloomberg reports. The rise occurred in one week only.

SHIB token has started growing significantly since Oct. 2 and is currently moving up with around 300% growth. At its peak, the meme token has been trading with a more than 400% profit. The rapid increase has lead to the skyrocketing of the token's market capitalization, which outstretched major cryptocurrencies like Litecoin.
 

Stormgain
Stormgain
SHIB Daily Chart
Source: TradingView

The movement itself began after a tweet from Elon Musk, in which he posted a picture of his puppy, Floki. Users saw a hidden meaning in his tweet since the posted puppy belongs to the Shiba Inu breed, which is the foundation of the memetoken SHIB.

Related
Shiba Inu Surpasses Litecoin, Chainlink and Bitcoin Cash by Market Capitalization

Even more fuel has been added to the crucible by the start of the global growth of the cryptocurrency market in general. Bitcoin has been trading with almost 30% profit this week only, reaching and breaking through the major resistance of $55,000. Major altcoins like Ethereum have also been trading positively.

Shiba Inu token has been created by anonymous developers who donated some part of their supply to Vitalik Buterin, who then decided to move the tokens to a COVID-19 foundation in India. Fifty trillion Shibas and 500 Ethereum coins have been donated in all. The USD value of realized funds has not been disclosed.

#SHIB News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image SHIB Is Hitting Crypto Market with Disruptive 370% Rise, Bloomberg Reports
10/07/2021 - 10:37
SHIB Is Hitting Crypto Market with Disruptive 370% Rise, Bloomberg Reports
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Crypto-Friendly Fintech Major Nuvei Goes Public on NASDAQ
10/07/2021 - 10:13
Crypto-Friendly Fintech Major Nuvei Goes Public on NASDAQ
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Almost 100 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple, Anon Whales and Top-Tier Exchanges
10/07/2021 - 10:00
Almost 100 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple, Anon Whales and Top-Tier Exchanges
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan