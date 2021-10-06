Bitcoin's Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion as Price Reclaims $55K

Bitcoin's market capitalization has once again surpassed the $1 trillion mark, with the price of the benchmark cryptocurrency exploding much higher.
The world's biggest cryptocurrency achieved the major milestone for the first time on Feb. 19.
Earlier today, BTC hit $55,499 on the Bitstamp exchange. This is the highest level since May 12, the day Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin payments due to climate-related concerns.
The ongoing rally appears to be mainly Bitcoin-centric, with Ether and other leading altcoins so far failing to catch up with its impressive gains.
Bitcoin is up roughly 30% over the past week.