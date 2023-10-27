Advertisement
SHIB: Bottom Signals Everywhere – Trader Scott Melker

Yuri Molchan
Prominent trader and crypto podcaster says he has spotted every bottom signal for SHIB that he could find
Fri, 10/27/2023 - 15:45
Major market analyst, trader and podcaster, who calls himself "The Wolf of Wall Street," Scott Melker believes he has spotted "bottom signals everywhere" for the second largest meme coins in terms of market capitalization value – Shiba Inu (SHIB).

His assessments on the chart he presented seem to be based on the Alpha Trend Indicator, which shows definitive buy or sell signals, depending on the market situation the asset in question is in.

This time, Melker wrote, he spotted every possible bottom signal on this chart for Shiba Inu.

Still, when one of his 914,100 followers tweeted that the community should not "buy this guy's SHIB bags," Melker stated in response: "I will buy yours, gladly," showing that he is prepared to expand his Shiba Inu holdings as the coin, he believes, is about to take a dive.

Shibarium teams up with RSTLSS digital merch platform

Earlier this week, it was reported that the SHIB team struck a partnership with major UGC creator platform RSTLSS. This platform builds "next-gen wearables" for Web3, gaming, IRL – (both outside and inside virtual reality and games) and other similar spheres.

Related
SHIB Team Extends Support to This Top Exchange, Here's Their Request to CEO

RSTLSS provides an opportunity to brands, artists and various influencers to make and sell their own digital merchandise – wearables, various accessories and things that can be uploaded onto avatars, and to do it on a cross-platform basis. It creates its own crypto-native brands and shifts traditional IPs into the metaverse by means of curated NFT wearable drops.

This company, once created by pioneer of digital fashion Charli Cohen, will begin utilizing Shibarium Layer-2 solution built by the SHIB team to run its platform. Such a move will enable the expansion of its offerings, and it will start producing physical clothing based on designs related to the metaverse. Speaking of this, Shibarium is the basis for its own SHIB Metaverse, which is currently being developed by the team lead by Shytoshi Kusama.

This pseudonymous lead dev stated that RSTLSS is a perfect partner for Shibarium. Apart from other prominent partners of RSTLSS are large game creators, like Epic, Roblox and Ubisoft.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

