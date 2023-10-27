Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu Whales Accumulated $300 Million SHIB in Last 3 Months

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu whales are not sleeping and are ready to grab tokens at low prices
Fri, 10/27/2023 - 12:40
Shiba Inu Whales Accumulated $300 Million SHIB in Last 3 Months
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In the unpredictable and ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency, one phenomenon that has captured the attention of both investors and the media alike is the accumulation of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by significant market players, commonly referred to as "whales." Over the past three months, Shiba Inu whales have accumulated an eye-watering amount of $300 million worth of SHIB tokens, underlining their bullish outlook on this particular meme cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

The crypto community has long been aware of the influence these whales wield. Their substantial holdings, often amounting to billions, can have a direct impact on the price action of a token. In the case of Shiba Inu, consistent accumulation by these influential players suggests confidence in the asset's potential long-term growth, despite its classification as a meme coin.

SHIB
Source: TradingView

Diving deeper into the provided Shiba Inu daily chart, several key patterns emerge that offer insight into its price trajectory. A notable uptrend seems to coincide with periods of increased whale accumulation, indicating a positive correlation between the two. This trend suggests that every time these large investors increase their SHIB holdings, the price tends to react favorably, emphasizing the weight of their market moves.

Related
Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Nodes in Maintenance

Advertisement

However, it is essential to understand the broader context. While Shiba Inu and other meme coins have made headlines and offered explosive returns in short periods, they have not yet solidified their position in the mainstream market. The volatility associated with such tokens is still a considerable concern for many traditional investors.

That said, the recent correction observed in substantial assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin could play a pivotal role in redirecting attention toward meme cryptocurrencies. As dominant players face pullbacks, investors might be looking for alternative opportunities, providing meme coins like Shiba Inu a chance to shine.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ripple Moves Millions of XRP Via Anon Wallets as Price Jumps 6% Weekly
2023/10/27 12:40
Ripple Moves Millions of XRP Via Anon Wallets as Price Jumps 6% Weekly
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image NEO Jumps 11%, Can It Print Biggest Weekly Close Since August?
2023/10/27 12:40
NEO Jumps 11%, Can It Print Biggest Weekly Close Since August?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ethereum Developers Reveal New Timeline for Dencun Upgrade Launch
2023/10/27 12:40
Ethereum Developers Reveal New Timeline for Dencun Upgrade Launch
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD