Shibarium Integrated by This Australian Exchange: Details

John Ghemrawi, chief executive of the GroveX crypto exchange based in Australia, has taken to the X social media platform (known as Twitter until the recent rebranding) to announce the news about GroveX now supporting Shibarium – the Layer-2 blockchain solution for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

One of the SHIB team members reacted to that, thanking GroveX for this far-sighted step they have taken.

GroveX adds support for Shibarium

John Ghemrawi tweeted that the GroveX exchange has added Shibarium to its GroveKeeper wallet, adding that "this integration will make #Shibarium one of the leading chains available on our wallet."

A member of the SHIB team known as Ragnar, the admin of the Telegram channel "Shibarium Tech," was quick to respond to that tweet, saying that the SHIB team is happy about this integration and thanking GroveX for extending support for Shibarum.

"Let's continue building together and making Shibarium and Crypto adopted everywhere!!" he wrote in the tweet.

We are happy that @GroveXchange is integrating our blockchain #Shibarium into #GroveKeeper

As reported by U.Today earlier, by Sept. 11, GroveX had listed all the three tokens of Shibarium – the so-called Shibarium trifecta – Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) and Doge Killer (LEASH).

Curiously, in a recent tweet, a member of the SHIB team, Lucie, sent a message to the CEO of the Crypto.com exchange, Kris Marszalek, suggesting his exchange should integrate Shibarium and assuring him of the support the SHIB team has for Crypto.com.

SHIB burn rate shows major rise

Earlier today, one of the major metrics of SHIB, the rate at which these meme coins get pushed out of the circulating supply, demonstrated an impressive rise of 323.82%, with a total of 68,119,115 SHIB sent to "inferno" wallets.

That took the SHIB army more than 15 transactions, the largest of which carried 20,421,186 SHIB and 11,185,475 SHIB 15 and 17 hours ago, respectively.

Earlier this week, the aforementioned Lucie from the SHIB team revealed an important detail about burning Shiba Inu meme coins on Shibarium.

She explained that since users bridge SHIB tokens from the Ethereum chain to Shibarium, where they get locked in a bridge contract and then substituted by minted SHIB, in order to burn actual SHIB tokens, one needs to bridge them from Shibarium back to Ethereum. If this is not done, Lucie warns, then the minted version of the SHIB coins will be burned but the actual SHIB will remain locked in the contract on Shibarium.