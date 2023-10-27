Advertisement
SHIB Team Extends Support to This Top Exchange, Here's Their Request to CEO

article image
Yuri Molchan
Shiba Inu official has published tweet tagging CEO of this major exchange and offering support
Fri, 10/27/2023 - 10:15
Cover image via www.freepik.com
An official marketing expert of the Shiba Inu team, known on social media as Lucie, has taken to X app (formerly known as Twitter) to deliver a message from the SHIB team to the CEO of major exchange Crypto.com.

Lucie tweeted that she just wanted to show the SHIB team's support for Crypto.com - "They're doing great work!" She also offered its chief executive Kris Marszalek to integrate the promising Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium launched by SHIB developers in the middle of August.

Lucie believes that Shibarium integration would make a "fantastic addition" to the Crypto.com exchange.

Lucie explains importance of bridging assets before burning SHIB

In another recently published tweet, Lucie explained to the community the great importance of bridging Shiba Inu meme coins before burning them.

She stated that when users initially send their SHIB to Shibarium, the coins become locked in the bridge contract, and their substitute minted version begins to circulate on the Shibarium blockchain.

Therefore, when users decide to burn their SHIB taken from Shibarium (send them to dead-end wallets) they burn not actual SHIB but the minted version of those coins. The originals remain locked within the bridge contract.

In order to actually burn real SHIB, users who are part of the Shibarium project wishing to burn their Shiba Inu first need to bridge their Shibarium version of SHIB back into original meme coins and release them from the contract. Only then, token burns will be effective and will actually reduce the circulating supply of Shiba Inu.

"Developers do not control SHIB price"

Lucie also reminded the community that "in the world of crypto there is no magic." Those who invest in crypto need to know how it works in reality and understand all the market mechanisms involved.

The SHIB expert made it clear that developers of any crypto, "especially when it comes to SHIB," cannot impact the price. She believes that it is "holders and investors, who have the power" here. So if anyone is unhappy with the work of developers, "it's best to move on," she advised the community, adding again that "there are guarantees of getting rich overnight."

The important thing, per Lucie, when making a crypto investment, is to understand the technology, and then based on that, make informed investment decisions.

One curious thing she added about Shiba Inu in particular is that" tokens like SHIB can experience significant price increases in a short period - sometimes 1000% up in week." And if investors quit before that without studying the underlying technology and understanding it, they may regret it, she stated.

"In such cases, it's crucial to make wise decisions. But please, take the time to learn how crypto works," Lucie stressed.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

