SHIB, BONE, LEASH Added by This Crypto Platform, XRP Shows Bullish Divergence After Price Slump, This Might Push BTC Price Below $25,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Tue, 09/12/2023 - 15:53
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Take a look at what U.Today has prepared for you in its latest crypto news digest!
SHIB, BONE, LEASH Added by This Crypto Platform, XRP Shows Bullish Divergence After Price Slump, This Might Push BTC Price Below $25,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

SHIB, BONE, LEASH of Shibarium now available on this crypto platform, here's price reaction

Shiba Inu trifecta tokens, SHIB, BONE and LEASH, have registered yet another act of adoption. Yesterday, GroveX, an Australian crypto exchange, took to X platform to announce that it added support for the three aforementioned coins. BONE and LEASH were listed by the exchange last week to trade against USDT and BUSD stablecoins. The SHIB community embraced the news with enthusiasm, with the announcement post gaining more than 350 likes and 145 reposts. At the moment of writing, SHIB is trading up almost 2% over the past 24 hours, BONE is up 3.17% and LEASH is down 0.54%.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flashes These 3 Signs to Prove Price Slump Is Transient

XRP shows bullish divergence after price slump

Although XRP lost almost all of its gains following Ripple’s victory against the SEC, the token may see a rebound, as some signs suggest. Per 100eyes Crypto Scanner data, yesterday, XRP saw a Relative Strength Index (RSI) Bullish Divergence on its hourly chart. This often implies the possibility of upward price movement. However, despite some traders considering it a buy signal, skeptics view divergences as misleading and urge market participants to be cautious. Also, XRP’s trajectory could still be impacted by general market conditions as well as upcoming legal and regulatory developments.

Related
XRP Volume Skyrockets by 176% as Price Attempts to Recover

Bitcoin: This one thing might push BTC price below $25,000

In a recent tweet, crypto analyst Ali Martinez stated that Bitcoin might face potential downside risk slightly above $25,000. As noted by Martinez, BTC’s daily chart hints at a looming death cross. Based on this, the analyst suggests that a drop below the $25,200 support might confirm a deeper price correction ahead for the flagship crypto. In this case, selling would intensify and BTC might aim for a price below $25,000, perhaps even as low as $24,756. An increase in price above $26,399 would indicate that buyers now have the upper hand. This might lead to an increase of $27,695 and then $28,142. Thus, it might be necessary to watch for a break above $26,399 or a dip below $24,756 to adjudge BTC's next move.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #BONE #Doge Killer LEASH #XRP News #Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

 

related image India Tops This Year's Crypto Adoption Index
09/12/2023 - 15:50
India Tops This Year's Crypto Adoption Index
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Just Rose Past $26,000, Here's Likely Reason
09/12/2023 - 15:45
Bitcoin (BTC) Just Rose Past $26,000, Here's Likely Reason
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 29.2 Billion SHIB Bought and Sold by Whales as Shibarium Hits New ATH
09/12/2023 - 15:30
29.2 Billion SHIB Bought and Sold by Whales as Shibarium Hits New ATH
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan