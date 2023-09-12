SHIB, BONE, LEASH Added by This Crypto Platform, XRP Shows Bullish Divergence After Price Slump, This Might Push BTC Price Below $25,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what U.Today has prepared for you in its latest crypto news digest!

SHIB, BONE, LEASH of Shibarium now available on this crypto platform, here's price reaction

Shiba Inu trifecta tokens , SHIB, BONE and LEASH, have registered yet another act of adoption. Yesterday, GroveX, an Australian crypto exchange, took to X platform to announce that it added support for the three aforementioned coins. BONE and LEASH were listed by the exchange last week to trade against USDT and BUSD stablecoins. The SHIB community embraced the news with enthusiasm, with the announcement post gaining more than 350 likes and 145 reposts. At the moment of writing, SHIB is trading up almost 2% over the past 24 hours, BONE is up 3.17% and LEASH is down 0.54%.

XRP shows bullish divergence after price slump

Although XRP lost almost all of its gains following Ripple’s victory against the SEC, the token may see a rebound, as some signs suggest. Per 100eyes Crypto Scanner data, yesterday, XRP saw a Relative Strength Index (RSI) Bullish Divergence on its hourly chart. This often implies the possibility of upward price movement. However, despite some traders considering it a buy signal, skeptics view divergences as misleading and urge market participants to be cautious. Also, XRP’s trajectory could still be impacted by general market conditions as well as upcoming legal and regulatory developments.

