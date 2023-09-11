Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flashes These 3 Signs to Prove Price Slump Is Transient

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The anticipation by Shiba Inu (SHIB) bulls to start the week on a bullish note might not be going exactly as planned, as the meme coin has joined the general bearish downtrend on the market today. According to data from CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu is down by 4.43% to $0.0000071, a price level that is an elongation of the 7.89% week-to-date (WTD) price drop.

SHIB on-chain bullish data

Despite the obvious price slump, there are three fundamental pieces of on-chain data that indicate positive momentum might be underway for Shiba Inu in the short term. One of the most obvious is the total SHIB trading volume. At the time of writing, the trading volume is up by more than 61.376%, a figure that underscores the buying momentum despite the current gloom on the market.

Besides this, the overall large transaction volume of SHIB is up by more than 229% in the past week as well. According to the definition from IntoTheBlock, large transactions are defined as those worth $100,000 or more. By this metric, a total large transaction of $9.08 million has been registered in the past week.

The buying outlook according to this update is proof that the positive SHIB sentiment is ingrained across a broad spectrum of the community featuring both retail and institutional/high networth accounts.

Besides these two metrics, Shibarium's steadily growing transaction count is also a testament to the readiness of Shiba Inu to chart a revival course in the near term. As reported earlier by U.Today, the Shibarium daily transaction count is approaching the benchmark of two million, an impressive milestone for a protocol that was floated just weeks ago.

More Shiba Inu bullish sentiment

Shiba Inu currently has very robust positive sentiment among its community members, owing to the steady growth of Shibarium. In all, the positive performance of all tokens within the SHIB ecosystem and their associated positive sentiment are bound to drive the price of the meme coin to new highs.