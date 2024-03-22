SEI’s Dog Meme Coin MILLI Announces CEX Listing, BONK and WIF Emerge During Memecoin Rally

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

MILLI, a new meme coin introduced on the SEI blockchain. MILLI aims to enter the spotlight, on par with established meme coins like Solana’s BONK, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

MILLI’s story

MILLI’s success story unfolds within the broader context of the SEI blockchain, a Cosmos-based layer-1 blockchain with a Twin Turbo consensus mechanism designed for fast transactions and robust security. Contrary to popular assumptions, SEI is not solely focused on DeFi but also prioritizes social platforms, gaming, and carbon credits, as explained by Jeff Feng, co-founder of SEI Labs.

SEI prides itself on its speed, boasting transactions 10 times faster than Solana. Following a successful testnet phase, SEI witnessed over 200 teams building on its platform and more than 7.5 million unique wallets upon launch.

Central exchange (CEX) listings

In a significant move for the meme coin community, MILLI is making its debut on central exchanges. Currently available on the SEI Blockchain's decentralized exchange, Astroport, MILLI is set to expand its reach significantly. Today, on March 22nd, 2024, MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced it will list MILLI, with trading commencing at 12:00 UTC. This transition marks a pivotal moment for MILLI, as it moves from the realm of decentralized exchanges to the more traditional and widely-accessed central exchanges, potentially opening up new avenues for investor participation and increasing its visibility within the broader crypto market.

Empowering the SEI ecosystem

The SEI ecosystem is set to be significantly empowered by the innovative platform developed by the MILLI team. This platform changes the token creation process on the SEI blockchain, enabling anyone to easily launch their token with just a few clicks. Furthermore, it enhances community engagement by offering free buybots for Discord and Telegram, fostering a more interactive and accessible environment for SEI blockchain enthusiasts.