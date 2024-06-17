Advertisement
    SEC's Crypto Enforcer Quits. What's His Next Move?

    Alex Dovbnya
    Hirsch has dispelled rumors about joining a Solana-based meme coin factory
    Mon, 17/06/2024 - 17:47
    SEC's Crypto Enforcer Quits. What's His Next Move?
    David Hirsch, the chief of the crypto asset and cyber unit in the enforcement division of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, has called it quits, according to a recent post on the LinkedIn platform. 

    Hirsch parted ways with the regulatory agency after nine years of dealing with "complex" and "challenging" investigations.  

    In his statement, he used a sports metaphor to highlight the importance of collaboration within the SEC. "As I often say, securities enforcement is a team sport, and that was certainly true throughout my tenure. Every success I was a part of was the direct result of collaboration and combined efforts towards a common goal," he wrote. 

    Notably, Hirsch stopped short of sharing at least some details about his next job, but he claims that he is "very excited" about his next challenges. The SEC official added that he would be busy traveling with his family in the near future. 

    Prior to joining the SEC, Hirsch would work as a private investigator for Worms & Hirsch and as a litigator for McDermott Will & Emery. 

    The Pump.Fun rumor  

    Shortly after Hirsch's exit, Solana-based meme coin factory Pump.Fun announced that the SEC official would be appointed as its new head of trading in a post on X. Some social media users took that post seriously despite its humourous intent.   

    The announcement was, of course, a joke, and Hirsch himself has clarified that he has nothing to do with the red-hot meme coin platform. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

