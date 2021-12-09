Secretum Ecosystem on Solana Changes the Game in DEX Segment, Here's How

Companies
Thu, 12/09/2021 - 16:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Secretum, a hybrid multi-product ecosystem on Solana blockchain, advances trading and chatting experience
Secretum Ecosystem on Solana Changes the Game in DEX Segment, Here's How
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Secretum, an all-in-one project that merges the benefits of a decentralized messenger, cryptocurrency wallet and NFT marketplace, addresses the most dangerous Web3 bottlenecks.

DEXes on fire, but hackers still grab millions

In 2021, the trading volume on decentralized exchanges continued rocketing. In April 2021, amid the unmatched spike of cryptocurrency market capitalization, this metric jumped to $3.8 trillion. Major decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges (DEXes)—Curve, Uniswap, and PancakeSwap—increased its trading volume by 550%.

During the same period, the CEX trading volume demonstrated less impressive growth. As such, DEXes are stealing CEXes' thunder: traders and their liquidity migrate from centralized platforms to decentralized ones.

DEXes look more attractive for traders with various levels of experience in crypto and blockchain. KYC neutrality, profitable rates and low fees are core catalysts of this process. At the same time, the most powerful one is the ability of DEXes' clients to retain 100% control over their keys and assets.

As DEXes do not use centralized servers and crypto storage, there are no downtime issues or accessibility problems. However, trading on DEXes also poses some risks.

First, DEXes are still vulnerable to sophisticated attacks by black-hat hackers. The attackers explore design flaws in the smart contracts architecture of decentralized exchanges (DODO, Poly Network, Badger DAO and so on) or bugs in the protocol's tokenomics (Avalanche-based Snowdog DAO).

Then, liquidity on DEXes can be "rug-pulled" by malefactors from the protocols' teams.

Secretum, a novel Solana-based ecosystem, addresses all of these limitations and barriers to guarantee its clients an unparalleled trading and chatting experience.

Secretum advances decentralization segment

Secretum relies on the distributed ecosystem of nodes instead of a centralized server. It has now registration or KYC checks: to sign in, users need only a Solana wallet address.

Secretum has an intuitive interface for peer-to-peer trading of Solana-based assets and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In its chatting module, the two parties can interact only with Solana's addresses.

Also, compared to Ethereum-based and BSC-based DEXes, Secretum achieved the high performance of 50,000 transactions per second with an average of $0.00025 transaction fees.

Also, since all Secretum nodes are interconnected and verified, the protocol is 100% attack resistant: an attacker does not know which node he/she should attack to damage the whole ecosystem.

#Solana News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Ripple's Chris Larsen Says Bitcoin Mining Firms Will Benefit from Ditching Proof-of-Work
12/09/2021 - 20:21
Ripple's Chris Larsen Says Bitcoin Mining Firms Will Benefit from Ditching Proof-of-Work
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Now Accepted by Newegg
12/09/2021 - 18:49
Shiba Inu Now Accepted by Newegg
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Gets Major Merchant Adoption Boost with BitPay Integration
12/09/2021 - 18:13
Shiba Inu Gets Major Merchant Adoption Boost with BitPay Integration
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya