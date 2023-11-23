SEC Announces Private Meeting, New Binance CEO Addresses $4.3 Billion Fine; SHIB, BTC, ETH Offer New Way to Pay Mortgage: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three new stories over the past day.

Advertisement

XRP case: SEC announces private meeting, investors await Ripple lawsuit settlement

According to a recent announcement on the SEC's official website, the regulatory agency is set to have a closed-door meeting on Thursday, Nov. 30. During the meeting, the commission will discuss such topics as the institution and settlement of injunctive action, administrative proceedings, resolution of litigation claims and other matters related to examinations and enforcement proceedings. Even though Ripple and XRP have not been mentioned specifically in the SEC's official notice, the covert nature of the conference has heightened discussions about the potential settlement of ongoing litigations in the so-called "XRP case". As a reminder, last week, the court set a discovery schedule in the Ripple v. SEC lawsuit. Both parties are required to complete their remedies-related discovery by Feb. 12, 2024.

New Binance CEO Richard Teng addresses $4.3 billion fine

Following Binance's latest legal challenges , which resulted in the exchange agreeing to pay a $4.3 billion fine and Changpeng Zhao (CZ) stepping down from his CEO position, Coinbase director Conor Grogan took to X platform to comment on how the world's largest exchange is going to pay such a huge penalty. Grogan referred to Binance's recent proof-of-reserves (PoR) report, according to which it has $6.35 billion total assets and $3.19 billion in stablecoins. If the report is valid, the exchange would not need to sell its crypto resources to pay a $4.3 billion fine. The post got the attention of Binance's new CEO Richard Teng . He replied to Grogan, writing that the company's fundamentals are very strong and Binance continues to run the world's largest crypto exchange by volume, with a debt-free capital structure and modest expenses.

SHIB, BTC, ETH offer revolutionary way to pay one's mortgage