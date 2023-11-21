Advertisement
AD

Important XRP, SHIB Announcement Made by Japanese Crypto Exchange

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Exciting announcement made for XRP and Shiba Inu holders by Japanese crypto exchange
Tue, 11/21/2023 - 13:20
Important XRP, SHIB Announcement Made by Japanese Crypto Exchange
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Japanese crypto exchange BitTrade has shared an exciting announcement for XRP and Shiba Inu holders. In a tweet, BitTrade announced support for XRP and Shiba Inu lending.

Advertisement

BitTrade says it will commence XRP and Shiba Inu lending starting today, Nov. 21. A statement in its official blog post reads: "From November 21, 2023, we will begin regular recruitment for crypto assets for rent for Ripple/XRP (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)."

Per the information shared in the blog post, the loan period for both XRP and SHIB is 90 days with an annual rate of 2%. In the case of XRP, the minimum quantity that could be loaned is 100 XRP, and the maximum is 500,000 XRP.

Whereas for SHIB, the minimum application is 10,000,000 SHIB, while the maximum is 10,000,000,000 SHIB.

Related
Shiba Inu: Important SHIB Update Shared by Japanese Crypto Exchange

In the past month, BitTrade listed Shiba Inu alongside Dogecoin, bringing the total assets handled by the platform to 34. To commemorate the listing, BitTrade announced a promotion for crypto users.

XRP Ledger integrated by crypto lending platform

Credefi Finance has integrated with XRP Ledger (XRPL), a positive development for the Layer-1 blockchain. Credefi is a fintech company with a platform that offers P2P lending, fiat borrowing and collateralized real-world assets.

Related
XRP Ledger Now Supports Popular Lending Platform

Credefi bridges the EU's financing gap by connecting crypto lenders with SME borrowers. The integration would allow Credefi to utilize Gatehub EUR, USD and Bitstamp EUR stablecoins. 

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #XRP News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image XRP Bull Run Needs This Price Action, Here's Why
2023/11/21 13:19
XRP Bull Run Needs This Price Action, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) V-Shaped Recovery on Horizon, Major Analyst Explains Why
2023/11/21 13:19
Bitcoin (BTC) V-Shaped Recovery on Horizon, Major Analyst Explains Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 11.4 Million ADA Wallet Votes for Governance: Cardano Foundation Backs Move
2023/11/21 13:19
11.4 Million ADA Wallet Votes for Governance: Cardano Foundation Backs Move
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD