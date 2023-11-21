Important XRP, SHIB Announcement Made by Japanese Crypto Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Japanese crypto exchange BitTrade has shared an exciting announcement for XRP and Shiba Inu holders. In a tweet, BitTrade announced support for XRP and Shiba Inu lending.

BitTrade says it will commence XRP and Shiba Inu lending starting today, Nov. 21. A statement in its official blog post reads: "From November 21, 2023, we will begin regular recruitment for crypto assets for rent for Ripple/XRP (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)."

Per the information shared in the blog post, the loan period for both XRP and SHIB is 90 days with an annual rate of 2%. In the case of XRP, the minimum quantity that could be loaned is 100 XRP, and the maximum is 500,000 XRP.

Whereas for SHIB, the minimum application is 10,000,000 SHIB, while the maximum is 10,000,000,000 SHIB.

In the past month, BitTrade listed Shiba Inu alongside Dogecoin, bringing the total assets handled by the platform to 34. To commemorate the listing, BitTrade announced a promotion for crypto users.

XRP Ledger integrated by crypto lending platform

Credefi Finance has integrated with XRP Ledger (XRPL), a positive development for the Layer-1 blockchain. Credefi is a fintech company with a platform that offers P2P lending, fiat borrowing and collateralized real-world assets.

Credefi bridges the EU's financing gap by connecting crypto lenders with SME borrowers. The integration would allow Credefi to utilize Gatehub EUR, USD and Bitstamp EUR stablecoins.