SHIB, DOGE, BTC Can Now Be Used for Payments by Millions of Chase Bank Clients

Tue, 10/03/2023 - 15:30
Yuri Molchan
Popular Canada-based crypto payments platform has integrated Chase Bank into its bills service
Canadian platform for crypto payments FCF Pay has post on the X app that it has added Chase Bank support to its Bills Service. Now, millions of customers of this renowned bank can use their favorite cryptocurrency – SHIB, DOGE, BNB, BTC, ETH, XRP, etc. – to pay for their mortgages and to pay off their loans or credit cards.

Chase Bank is part of the JP Morgan Chase banking giant with millions of both institutional and individual clients around the world. Now, its users will be able to enjoy the adoption of cryptocurrencies while conducting regular payments with their bank.

This integration is part of FCF Pay’s Crypto Bills service, which was launched in the middle of September. It allows users to manage their finances and pay their bills to more than 20,000 major American companies. This list includes Tesla, Amazon, PayPal, Walmart, American Airlines, etc.

Thus, the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies, especially of meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, continues to expand.

