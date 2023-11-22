SHIB, BTC, ETH Offer Revolutionary Way to Pay One's Mortgage

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, the official social media expert of the Shiba Inu team, Lucie, spread the word about the additional utility that offers SHIB as a way to pay one's mortgage and other bills.

Pay with SHIB for mortgage via different providers

This has become possible thanks to the crypto payments gateway BitPay, according to its recent X post retweeted by the aforementioned Lucie from the SHIB team.

This has become possible thanks to a new Bill Pay service set up by BitPay. It allows clients to use crypto to make payments on their mortgage, bank cards, bank loans, make car payments and so on.

The list of cryptos that can be used for this is quite impressive, and it includes BTC, ETH, SHIB, DOGE, BCH, LTC and many other (around a dozen in total) coins that BitPay works with.

As reported by U.Today earlier, SHIB can also be used for paying mortgage and other bills via FCF Pay bills service after they connected Chase Bank, which is part of the banking giant JP Morgan Chase. This bills service was rolled out by FCF Pay in September, and it includes more than 20,000 U.S. companies that accept crypto for their bills. These include Walmart, Amazon, Tesla and PayPal.

Shibarium smashes new milestone

According to data shared by the Shibariumscan explorer, the Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium has finally managed to reach a significant new milestone as its total transaction count surpassed four million.

Aside from this, the daily number of transfers on this recently launched network has also surged and shows a 34,670 transfer spike on Nov. 2.