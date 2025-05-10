BlackRock in Crypto Talks With SEC: XRP ETF Coming?

On May 9, BlackRock engaged in a meeting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Task Force to discuss several key areas shaping the future of digital assets.

Among the main topics were the potential integration of staking into crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) and the broader implications of tokenizing traditional securities.

These discussions hint at a growing alignment between regulatory authorities and financial institutions on the evolving crypto landscape, potentially paving the way for increased institutional involvement.

A memo released by the SEC revealed that BlackRock’s agenda for the meeting included updates on its digital asset offerings, such as the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) and the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL).

A major point of focus was how staking might be treated within the regulatory framework, particularly in ETPs that incorporate such functionality. Tokenization of securities also took center stage, with participants exploring how these innovations could be integrated under current securities laws.

The conversation extended to the criteria for approving crypto-based ETPs and the possible establishment of a temporary framework to guide issuers. Standards for listing options on crypto ETPs, including appropriate limits and liquidity requirements, were also examined.

Will BlackRock launch XRP ETF?

The idea of BlackRock launching an XRP ETF remains a subject of speculation. In late 2024, Jay Jacobs, head of BlackRock’s ETF division, reportedly stated that the company would continue prioritizing Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs rather than branching into other altcoins.

However, industry observers remain hopeful that BlackRock might eventually file for an XRP ETF, particularly if Ripple fully resolves its legal dispute with the SEC. One such observer, Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, believes that a filing is likely to follow once the regulatory dust settles.

In parallel, the SEC recently postponed its decision on a proposed XRP ETF submitted by Franklin Templeton, a heavyweight in asset management with $1.5 trillion under management.

Despite the delay, sentiment in the market remains positive. According to the latest figures from decentralized prediction platform Polymarket, there is a 78% likelihood that a spot XRP ETF will be approved by the end of 2025.

The forecast has held steady between 77% and 79% over the past day, suggesting firm confidence among investors that XRP’s path to regulatory approval is increasingly viable.