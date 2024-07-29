Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Reactivated With 540,000% Profit

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Bitcoin (BTC) price has witnessed a massive surge today. Consequently, a dormant BTC wallet was activated almost an hour ago. Crypto tracking service Whale Alert reported that this Bitcoin wallet was activated after 11.8 years.

Advertisement

The wallet has 37 BTC, and it was worth around $476 in 2012. Based on the current Bitcoin price, it is estimated to be $2.57 million in value today. The BTC whale holding these coins has managed to net a profit of 541,265.76% in 11.8 years.

💤 A dormant address containing 37 #BTC (2,576,901 USD) has just been activated after 11.8 years (worth 476 USD in 2012)!https://t.co/vmeFYQ9xr9 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) July 29, 2024

This huge gain shows the profitability of Bitcoin. Long-term holders in particular have been witnessing significant gains over the years. Back in December 2012, Bitcoin was trading around the $13 price level. But as of now, it is trading at $69,486. This is a price jump of roughly around 534,407.69% in almost 12 years.

These figures show the success of BTC as an investment over the years. While it is renowned for its high volatility, Bitcoin has still managed to become one of the most profitable assets in the financial world. The resurgence of this Satoshi-era wallet reflects the benefits of being a long-term holder of a cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin heading toward $70,000

Amid the return of this BTC holder, the current price dynamics of the coin have shifted. The BTC price has soared 3.04% in the last 24 hours, and it is now eyeing to reclaim the $70,000 level. Bitcoin is inching closer to its all-time high of $73,757, which was claimed back in March of this year.