    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Gives Crucial Reason For Saving Bitcoin

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Renowned Bitcoin supporter Kiyosaki issues important Bitcoin call to cryptocurrency community
    Mon, 29/07/2024 - 8:52
    Mon, 07/29/2024 - 8:52
    Contents
    Robert Kiyosaki, prominent investor, entrepreneur and Bitcoin supporter, and author of the classic book on finance management called “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has taken to his account on the X platform (widely famous as Twitter in the past) to engage his followers in a discussion of money and Bitcoin.

    Major reason for saving Bitcoin from Kiyosaki

    The subject of Robert Kiyosaki’s tweet is money. He called it an interesting subject since everyone in the world uses it constantly. Going back into his own history, the financial guru said that he began making his own coins when he was a child by melting down empty toothpaste tubes – when Kiyosaki was a child, they were made out of lead.

    That game taught him about “counterfeiting.” Kiyosaki here gradually is getting closer to the subject of Bitcoin as he mentioned that in 1971, U.S. President Nixon removed the gold standard that had stood behind the U.S. dollar for decades. This is exactly, Kiyosaki stressed, when the Federal Reserve bank and the U.S. Treasury began “counterfeiting money.”

    The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author shared his regrets about schools never teaching children about money or taxes, therefore, he emphasized that “90% of the people today work for and save counterfeit…a.k.a. Fiat….a.k.a. FAKE money.”

    At that point, Robert Kiyosaki urged people to start saving Bitcoin, silver and gold.

    Bitcoin to $350,000 by August - Kiyosaki

    Earlier this year, Bitcoin enthusiast Robert Kiyosaki tweeted that he expects the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, BTC, to skyrocket and hit the whopping $350,000 price level in August.

    He underscored that this is not so much a prediction but rather what he just wishes to happen. Still, he again gave his traditional arguments for the Bitcoin price surge that he expects – the dollar not backed by anything and the Fed, together with the U.S. Treasury, printing trillions of USD. Besides, the national debt of the country continues to grow at an alarming rate, he pointed out.

    As August is drawing near, the world’s largest cryptocurrency has added roughly 3.3% in the course of the past 24 hours, almost reclaiming the $70,000 level. This constitutes an 8.91% increase since last Thursday, when Bitcoin rose from the $64,000 level. At the time of writing, BTC is changing hands at $69,410.

